The second half of 2024 is here and rate cuts from the Federal Reserve remain elusive, with warnings about valuations and AI-led market hype growing louder. A number of notable Wall Street analysts have recently warned that the markets remains more concentrated than ever where just a few stocks account for most of the gains, thanks to their dominance in the AI industry. Many also believe the market is up for a correction as it has entered the overbought territory. Financial services company BTIG recently said in a report that the world’s fifth-largest exchange-traded fund by assets under management (AUM), QQQ Trust Series 1, now trades “well into” overbought territory based on its Relative Strength Index technical indicator. QQQ tracks the Nasdaq-100 Index and it’s not surprising to see the ETF showing signs of being overbought as more and more investors pile into mega-cap tech stocks in order to ride the AI bandwagon.

We have also mentioned the number of hedge fund investors with these stocks.

Is Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) an Overbought AI Stock in 2024?

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 302

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) is one of the top holdings of QQQ, which BTIG believes has entered the overbought territory in terms of RSI value. Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) has an RSI value of 62 as of June 23. The stock is seen as one of the biggest AI plays in the market due to its AWS business.

Investment firm UBS in a latest report named Trainium and Inferentia as Amazon.com Inc’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) strengths in the AI Enabling layer to profit from the $1.16 trillion opportunity. Trainium is a machine learning (ML) chip that AWS purpose-built for deep learning (DL) training of 100B+ parameter models. Inferentia is an AI accelerator for deep learning (DL) and generative AI inference applications.

Amazon Web Services is another major factor that makes Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) well positioned in the Enabling layer of the AI value chain. However, UBS believes Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) doesn’t have any offering in the Intelligence layer of the AI value chain. The firm labeled “chatbot recommendations” as Amazon.com Inc’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) strength in the application layer of AI.

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) is becoming an AI power house thanks to its AWS business, which saw operating margins cross 37% during the first quarter. AWS operating margins have now came in more than 30% for the past five straight quarters. Amazon.com Inc’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) revenue in the first quarter jumped 12.5% YoY and its adjusted EPS more than tripled. Revenue in North America and International segments grew as well. Analysts believe digital ads is another strong revenue stream for Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), with revenue from the segment increasing 24% YoY to $11.8 billion in the first quarter.

Mar Vista Strategic Growth Strategy stated the following regarding Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in its first quarter 2024 investor letter:

“Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is experiencing a surge in profitability, reflected in significantly higher retail profit margins. Strategic cost reductions in headcount and fulfillment have materialized into financial gains. While the unexpected pandemic-driven demand surge necessitated a rapid expansion of fulfillment infrastructure, this initially impacted operating profits. However, current unit sales growth has effectively reached equilibrium with fulfillment capacity. This balance is leading to positive adjustments to both earnings and intrinsic value estimates. Should the economic climate continue to improve, we believe Amazon’s investment potential aligns with its projected 15-20% intrinsic value growth trajectory.”

