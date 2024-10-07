Apple will reportedly launch AI software on Oct. 28: Bloomberg

Apple (AAPL) announced it will launch its AI program — dubbed "Apple Intelligence" — via a software update for the new line of iPhone 16s on Monday, October 28, according to a Bloomberg report. Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley reports on this news.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Market Domination.

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

Video Transcript

We have.

We have reports of a possible release date for the highly anticipated Apple intelligence features.

What can you tell us there?

Yeah, this is, according to Bloomberg's Mark Eman, saying that on October 28th, Apple will make the release of, uh, Apple intelligence, the the software that they've been using to promote the iPhone 16 line but isn't available yet.

So, you know, I'm sure you've seen the commercials constantly of Apple Intelligence.

The Fifth Avenue store flagship in in Manhattan is decked out with Apple intelligence.

You know, fonts and stuff like that and lit up like the The new version of Siri is going to be lit up, but it's just not available yet.

And so the the 28th is when people should start getting access to portions of Apple Intelligence.

The company has been very clear saying that they're gonna continue to roll it out throughout the year and in 2025 so don't expect to see you know the updated Siri just yet.

Really, What you're you're gonna get is things like summarising mail, summarising notifications some of them can be can be very helpful when you're, you know, have long lines of texts.

Uh, you have updates for sports or news, things like that.

You don't want to look at a a bunch of different notifications.

You can just see.

OK, here's the summarization of it.

Some of them can be just downright ridiculous.

Uh, I've seen them where they've had.

Really?

If you're having a AAA sarcastic conversation with someone going back in or or a group of friends, it's gonna It's not gonna interpret the sarcasm very well.

Story continues

You'll have some really strange summarizations, but you'll also get, uh, likely priority mail in your your email as well as summarizations for for emails and and things along those lines, as well as some of those writing tools that Apple's talked about but that the new version of Siri that's gonna take a while to come.

And so is Chad GP T integration.

All right, Dan.

Thank you.

Appreciate it