How a viral TikTok video led to a year-long global shortage of Swedish candy

An assortment of Swedish candies are shown. A TikTok influencer's video showing off a bag of Swedish candy sent the internet spinning this year, resulting in an ongoing global shortage of the nation's prized candy. (D.Horvath Photography - image credit)

A global shortage of Swedish-made candy, all thanks to a viral TikTok video? Stranger things have happened.

But that's exactly what went down earlier this year, when TikTok influencer Marygrace Graves showed followers the sweets she'd scooped up from a weekly visit to BonBon, a Swedish candy shop in New York.

"This is a strawberry squid. This is the first time I've ever had these, they're delicious," Graves told her followers in the January video, as if letting them in on a secret.

Well, the secret got out — and other TikTok users starting making their own Swedish candy videos, resulting in millions of posts, a viral internet phenomenon and an ongoing global shortage of the nation's prized sweets.

Graves's viral haul from the original video included some candies were were foamy, and others that made her teeth feel like they were going to break, she said. Some were bizarrely shaped, including a rat gummy that she held by its tail; and many were uniquely flavoured, like a sour raspberry-lemon gummy that she approved of, and a grapefruit candy that she said made her feel nauseous.

All of them were imported from Sweden, a country known for manufacturing high-quality sweets.

What makes Swedish candies stand out is that they lean into unusual forms and flavours, and away from additives typically found in North American candy, according to Michelina Jassal, who owns Swedish candy shop Karameller in Vancouver.

"No GMOs, no corn syrup, typically [fewer] ingredients than your conventional candy that you're going to find at the grocery store," said Jassal of the Scandinavian sweets. "You don't quite have that sick-to-your-stomach [feeling] that you sometimes experience with conventional candy."

The shortage sent Canadian importers scrambling to find supply.

Jessica Borchiver, who runs online Swedish candy shop Sukker Baby from her home in Toronto, said an an increasingly impatient (and increasingly American) clientele urged her to restock on a particularly high-demand brand: Bubs Godis.

What had previously been a steady business for Borchiver skyrocketed overnight. But the run on Bubs "tipped everything over the edge," she said. "Everyone who was anyone wanted to get their hands on it."

Borchiver says a mix-and-match bag of Swedish candy released in honour of Father's Day became so popular among her clients that she's continued selling it year-round.

Jessica Borchiver, who runs online Swedish candy shop Sukker Baby, says a mix-and-match bag of Swedish candy released in honour of Father's Day became so popular among her clients that she's continued selling it year-round. (Shawn Benjamin/CBC)

