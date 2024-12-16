Liberals' fiscal update focused on Trump overshadowed by Freeland resignation

OTTAWA — The Liberals' fiscal update was intended to encourage business investment and beef up border security ahead of Donald Trump's return to the White House next month.

But the sudden resignation of Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland hours before the document was tabled instead ignited even more political and economic uncertainty.

Freeland shocked the political world Monday morning when she announced her sudden resignation from cabinet Monday morning. She said in her resignation letter the only "honest and viable path" was to step down after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told her Friday he was moving her out of the finance portfolio and offering her another role in cabinet.

She oversaw the development of the fall fiscal update but did not table it or deliver the planned speech in the House of Commons. Her speech was scrubbed from documents provided to reporters ahead of the document's release.

"The really big surprises weren't what were in between the pages of the book today, it was what happened on the margins," said Scotiabank economist Rebekah Young.

"This appears to be a placeholder as we get closer and closer to elections."

The document shows a much larger deficit than expected for the fiscal year that ended last March because of billions of dollars the government expects to pay for Indigenous legal claims and pandemic-related benefits and loans it doesn’t expect to recover.

The deficit for 2023-24 came in at $61.9 billion, almost $22 billion more than forecast when the government delivered its budget last spring.

The budget shortfall is expected to shrink to $48.3 billion for the current fiscal year.

Among the highlights of new measures included in the plan is a decision to reinstate a temporary change to the capital cost allowance, which allows businesses to make larger tax deductions for capital costs up front.

The measure aims to bolster business investment in Canada as Trump promises tax cuts in the U.S. It is expected to cost the federal government $17.4 billion over six years.

The plan does include the GST holiday that began on certain items Saturday but not the $250 rebates the Liberals promised to send to working Canadians in the spring.

The rebates were to be sent to people who earned up to $150,000 in employment income in 2023, but the Liberals are not currently proceeding with it because no other political party would support the policy as written.

The fiscal update also earmarks $1.3 billion for expanded surveillance of the border as Trump threatens 25 per cent tariffs on all goods coming from Canada and Mexico unless both countries stop the flow of migrants and illegal drugs into the U.S.

Story Continues