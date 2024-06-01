These 20 Cars Will Last You Twice as Long as Any Regular Vehicle
A car is a major investment, therefore you’re probably going to want one that will last for as long as possible. While the average vehicle has only an 11.8% chance of lasting 250,000 miles, some cars have a much greater chance of reaching this milestone.
Here’s a look at the 20 cars that are at least twice as likely to make it to 250,000 than the average car, as identified by iSeeCars.com.
20. Toyota Sienna
% chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 23.3%
Likeliness of reaching 250,000+ miles compared to the average vehicle: 2x
19. Ram 3500
% chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 24.3%
Likeliness of reaching 250,000+ miles compared to the average vehicle: 2.1x
18. Ram 2500
% chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 26.3%
Likeliness of reaching 250,000+ miles compared to the average vehicle: 2.2x
17. Chevrolet Avalanche
% chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 26.7%
Likeliness of reaching 250,000+ miles compared to the average vehicle: 2.3x
16. Honda Accord
% chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 27.1%
Likeliness of reaching 250,000+ miles compared to the average vehicle: 2.3x
15. Honda CR-V
% chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 27.5%
Likeliness of reaching 250,000+ miles compared to the average vehicle: 2.3x
14. Honda Element
% chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 27.8%
Likeliness of reaching 250,000+ miles compared to the average vehicle: 2.4x
13. Acura MDX
% chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 29.2%
Likeliness of reaching 250,000+ miles compared to the average vehicle: 2.5x
12. Chevrolet Silverado 1500
% chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 31%
Likeliness of reaching 250,000+ miles compared to the average vehicle: 2.6x
11. Toyota Avalon
% chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 33.1%
Likeliness of reaching 250,000+ miles compared to the average vehicle: 2.8x
10. Toyota 4Runner
% chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 41%
Likeliness of reaching 250,000+ miles compared to the average vehicle: 3.5x
9. Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
% chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 41.2%
Likeliness of reaching 250,000+ miles compared to the average vehicle: 3.5x
8. GMC Sierra 2500HD
% chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 41.3%
Likeliness of reaching 250,000+ miles compared to the average vehicle: 3.5x
7. Toyota Tacoma
% chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 41.7%
Likeliness of reaching 250,000+ miles compared to the average vehicle: 3.5x
6. Honda Pilot
% chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 42.7%
Likeliness of reaching 250,000+ miles compared to the average vehicle: 3.6x
5. Ford F-250 Super Duty
% chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 43.6%
Likeliness of reaching 250,000+ miles compared to the average vehicle: 3.7x
4. Toyota Sequoia
% chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 47.1%
Likeliness of reaching 250,000+ miles compared to the average vehicle: 4x
3. Toyota Tundra
% chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 47.9%
Likeliness of reaching 250,000+ miles compared to the average vehicle: 4.1x
2. Toyota Land Cruiser
% chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 47.9%
Likeliness of reaching 250,000+ miles compared to the average vehicle: 4.1x
1. Ford F-350 Super Duty
% chance of lasting 250,000+ miles: 49.1%
Likeliness of reaching 250,000+ miles compared to the average vehicle: 4.2x
All data is sourced from iSeeCars.com and is accurate as of April 28, 2023.
More From GOBankingRates
Barbara Corcoran: 3 Cities To Invest in Real Estate Now Before Prices Skyrocket
This is The Single Most Overlooked Tool for Becoming Debt-Free
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: These 20 Cars Will Last You Twice as Long as Any Regular Vehicle