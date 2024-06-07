Insider Sale: Director Mark Beck Sells Shares of Owens & Minor Inc (OMI)

On June 5, 2024, Mark Beck, Director at Owens & Minor Inc (NYSE:OMI), executed a sale of 9,344 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 11,154 shares of Owens & Minor Inc.

Owens & Minor Inc, a company engaged in the healthcare logistics and supply chain solutions, has seen a series of insider transactions over the past year. According to the data, there have been zero insider purchases and 17 insider sales during this period. The insider transaction history reflects a trend of share disposals by company insiders.

On the valuation front, Owens & Minor Inc's shares were priced at $17.25 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $1.35 billion. Based on the GF Value of $25.44, the stock is currently significantly undervalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.68.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. Additionally, adjustments are made based on the companys past performance and expected future business outcomes as analyzed by Morningstar.

The recent sale by the insider, Mark Beck, aligns with the broader trend of insider selling at Owens & Minor Inc, suggesting a consistent pattern of share disposals among the company's insiders over the past year.

