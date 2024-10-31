At €29.30, Is RTL Group S.A. (ETR:RRTL) Worth Looking At Closely?

RTL Group S.A. (ETR:RRTL), might not be a large cap stock, but it had a relatively subdued couple of weeks in terms of changes in share price, which continued to float around the range of €27.85 to €30.50. However, is this the true valuation level of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at RTL Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Check out our latest analysis for RTL Group

Is RTL Group Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! RTL Group is still a bargain right now according to our price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. we find that RTL Group’s ratio of 11.31x is below its peer average of 28.47x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Media industry. What’s more interesting is that, RTL Group’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move closer to its industry peers, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from RTL Group?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 18% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for RTL Group. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since RRTL is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive profit outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on RRTL for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy RRTL. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

Story Continues