Two weak twisters touched down Wednesday afternoon west of Cornwall, Ont., according to a Western University tornado research group.The two tornadoes hit Morrisburg, Ont., and an area southwest of Newington, Ont., the Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) said in a social media post Saturday.The Morrisburg tornado had an estimated maximum speed of 115 km/h and caused minor damage to a gazebo, a fence and some trees, the group said.There's been no evidence yet of any damage in connection with the Newi