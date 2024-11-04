Ballard Power stock jumps over 9% on hydrogen bus engine order

Ballard Power Systems (BLDP.TO)(BLDP) shares climbed on Monday as the Canadian hydrogen fuel cell-maker announced an order of 200 more engines from NFI Group (NFI.TO) to power its zero-emissions buses.

The company’s battered Toronto-listed stock added as much as nine per cent in early trading on Monday. Ballard shares have slumped about 54 per cent this year, following warnings from management about lumpy sales for the foreseeable future due to a slower-than-expected adoption of hydrogen technology.

Ballard says delivery of the 200 engines is planned for 2025, and will power Winnipeg-based New Flyer's next-generation hydrogen fuel cell buses for deployment in California, Washington, Arizona, Nevada, and New York. The companies announced a long-term supply agreement in January, including an initial order of 100 engines.

“This order demonstrates New Flyer's continued confidence in the performance of Ballard's fuel cell engines and the growing market interest in the value proposition of hydrogen fuel cell buses, including long range, rapid refuelling times, performance in all weather conditions, and high availability, David Mucciacciaro, Ballard’s chief communications officer, stated in a news release on Monday.

Ballard builds hydrogen fuel cells for buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, and stationary power applications. Customers and partners include Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP.TO) rail, Ford's (F) heavy truck division, as well as German auto parts manufacturer MAHLE, Linamar (LNR.TO), and Siemens AG.

Underscoring recent challenges, Vancouver-based Ballard announced a global corporate restructuring in September, including an unspecified number of job cuts. As a result, it’s expected to report an unspecified restructuring charge in its next quarter.

Ballard executives have scheduled a conference call to discuss the company’s third-quarter financial results on Nov. 5.

