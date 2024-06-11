Wasatch Micro Cap Value Strategy Sold Haynes International (HAYN) Due to Acquisition Announcement

Wasatch Global Investors, an asset management company, released its “Wasatch Micro Cap Value Strategy” first-quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. During the first quarter, the strategy outperformed the benchmark Russell Microcap Index which rose 4.68%. Most of the portfolio holdings of the strategy met or exceeded earnings and revenue expectations in the quarter. Investor sentiments gradually improved as the quarter went on. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2024.

Wasatch Micro Cap Value Strategy highlighted stocks like Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN), in the first quarter 2024 investor letter. Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys. The one-month return of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) was -0.51%, and its shares gained 14.93% of their value over the last 52 weeks. On June 10, 2024, Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) stock closed at $58.88 per share with a market capitalization of $752.657 million.

Wasatch Micro Cap Value Strategy stated the following regarding Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) in its first quarter 2024 investor letter:

"Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) is a world leader in developing and manufacturing nickel‐ and cobalt‐based alloys for use in high-temperature and corrosion-susceptible applications. When we bought Haynes, we believed the company was benefiting from CEO Mike Shor’s efforts to improve margins by addressing plant and operating inefficiencies. The company was also capitalizing on a new build cycle in commercial airlines. We sold our position during the quarter because Haynes agreed to be acquired by Acerinox at a premium to the then-current stock price."

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) is not on our list of 31 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 19 hedge fund portfolios held Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) at the end of the first quarter which was 11 in the previous quarter.

