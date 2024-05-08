Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Key Financial Moves and ...

Revenue: Not specifically mentioned.

Net Income: Not specifically mentioned.

Earnings Per Share (EPS): Q1 comparable FFO as adjusted was $0.55 per share, down from $0.60 per share in the previous year's first quarter.

Free Cash Flow: Not specifically mentioned.

Gross Margin: Not specifically mentioned.

Same-Store Sales: Same-store cash NOI down 5.1% primarily due to expirations.

Store Locations: Not specifically mentioned.

Market Capitalization: Not specifically mentioned.

Debt Levels: Bloomberg office condo debt of $500 million due next month; refinancing efforts discussed with concerns about current market rates.

Credit Lines: One credit line renewed through 2027 for $1.25 billion, another reduced to $915 million with term extended to April 2029.

Leasing Activity: 291,000 square feet leased in Q1 at $89 per square foot; significant Bloomberg lease renewal of almost 1 million square feet.

Retail Leasing: Significant interest and activity, including a long-term renewal in Times Square at over $15 million per year, the highest since pre-COVID.

Liquidity: Pro forma liquidity at $2.7 billion, including $1.1 billion of cash and restricted cash and $1.6 billion undrawn under $2.17 billion revolving credit facilities.

Release Date: May 07, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Vornado Realty Trust successfully renewed and extended the Bloomberg lease for an 11-year term, securing a long-term tenant and stabilizing future revenue.

The company has refinanced and extended its credit lines, enhancing its financial flexibility and securing liquidity through staggered maturities up to 2029.

Vornado Realty Trust reported a $31.3 million gain from a debt purchase opportunity, demonstrating effective capital management and opportunistic financial strategies.

The company continues to lead in prime New York City retail spaces, benefiting from the luxury brands' rush to secure top locations, which boosts the value of Vornado's retail portfolio.

Vornado Realty Trust's strategic focus on interest rate caps and swaps helps manage risk associated with rising interest rates, protecting the balance sheet against market volatility.

Story continues

Negative Points

The company faces challenges with the current high market rates for debt refinancing, which could impact profitability and cash flow due to higher interest expenses.

Vornado Realty Trust's first quarter financial results showed a decrease in FFO as adjusted per share, indicating lower profitability compared to the previous year.

The company anticipates a temporary impact on earnings due to higher projected net interest expenses and the effect of known vacancies, which could affect short-term financial performance.

Concessions remain stubbornly high across all submarkets, which could pressure rental income and yield on new leases despite stable or rising asking rents in top-tier properties.

The company is experiencing an occupancy decline due to known move-outs, which could negatively impact rental income until new leases take effect.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Michael, could you elaborate on the current leasing pipeline and how it is distributed across your properties, particularly with respect to PENN 2 and upcoming expirations? A: Glen J. Weiss, Vornado Realty Trust - Executive VP of Office Leasing & Co-Head of Real Estate: The leasing pipeline is well-balanced across the portfolio, including significant activity at both PENN 1 and PENN 2 following the Major League Soccer lease. There's also a strong focus on early renewals and addressing expirations, particularly where current vacancies exist. The activity is robust across various sectors and property locations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Q: Can you provide more details on the expected financial impact of known vacancies on this year's earnings? A: Michael J. Franco, Vornado Realty Trust - President & CFO: The known vacancies are anticipated to impact earnings by about $0.25 to $0.30 per share. This impact is primarily due to higher projected net interest expenses and vacancies at key properties like 1290 Avenue of the Americas, 770 Broadway, and 280 Park Avenue. However, much of this space has already been leased, although the GAAP earnings impact will only materialize in 2025.

Q: How are concessions trending in different submarkets, especially in prime areas like Park Avenue and the West Side? A: Glen J. Weiss, Vornado Realty Trust - Executive VP of Office Leasing & Co-Head of Real Estate: Tenant improvement allowances are generally between $140 to $150 per foot, with free rent typically ranging from 13 to 15 months across submarkets. Rent upticks are more noticeable in tighter submarkets, reflecting supply constraints.

Q: With the significant amount of office loans maturing soon, how does Vornado view its role in potentially capitalizing on market dislocations? A: Michael J. Franco, Vornado Realty Trust - President & CFO: The market dislocation from maturing office loans presents opportunities for Vornado to act as a solution provider. The company is in discussions with lenders about distressed assets, where Vornado's operational capabilities can add value, either through re-leasing or repurposing strategies.

Q: Can you discuss the occupancy trends and leasing dynamics at THE MART in Chicago? A: Michael J. Franco, Vornado Realty Trust - President & CFO: The Chicago market is challenging, but THE MART has been attracting tenants due to its strong amenities and the fact that it carries no debt, which is appealing given the current market conditions. The stabilization of occupancy at THE MART is expected to take a few years, aiming for a return to 95% occupancy and a significant increase in NOI.

Q: What are the prospects for converting office buildings to residential use under the new incentives, and how might this impact Vornado? A: Steven Roth, Vornado Realty Trust - Chairman of the Board & CEO: The new incentives for office-to-residential conversions are interesting, and Vornado is actively exploring opportunities. However, the economic returns are not yet clear, and the focus will be on distressed office buildings priced around or below $200 per square foot.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

