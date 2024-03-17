Vianet Group (LON:VNET) Is Finding It Tricky To Allocate Its Capital

If we're looking to avoid a business that is in decline, what are the trends that can warn us ahead of time? More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. This indicates to us that the business is not only shrinking the size of its net assets, but its returns are falling as well. So after glancing at the trends within Vianet Group (LON:VNET), we weren't too hopeful.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Vianet Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.033 = UK£1.0m ÷ (UK£34m - UK£3.1m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Vianet Group has an ROCE of 3.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Electronic industry average of 13%.

AIM:VNET Return on Capital Employed March 17th 2024

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Vianet Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Vianet Group for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

There is reason to be cautious about Vianet Group, given the returns are trending downwards. About five years ago, returns on capital were 8.7%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Vianet Group becoming one if things continue as they have.

Our Take On Vianet Group's ROCE

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. Investors must expect better things on the horizon though because the stock has risen 0.8% in the last five years. Either way, we aren't huge fans of the current trends and so with that we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

