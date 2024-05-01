Advertisement
UK's Domino's Pizza sees slow start in second quarter

Reuters
·1 min read
A person walks past a Domino's pizza restuarant in London

(Reuters) - Britain's Domino's Pizza Group said on Wednesday the second quarter started off slower due to a stronger comparative period after it reported a dip in sales and lower orders in the first quarter.

The company, which operates and franchises Domino's stores in the UK and Ireland, said like-for-like sales on a comparable basis were down 0.5%, with orders down 0.8% for the 13 weeks ended on March 31.

(This story has been corrected to fix the day of the week to Wednesday in paragraph 1)

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng)