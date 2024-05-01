UK's Domino's Pizza sees slow start in second quarter

(Reuters) - Britain's Domino's Pizza Group said on Wednesday the second quarter started off slower due to a stronger comparative period after it reported a dip in sales and lower orders in the first quarter.

The company, which operates and franchises Domino's stores in the UK and Ireland, said like-for-like sales on a comparable basis were down 0.5%, with orders down 0.8% for the 13 weeks ended on March 31.

