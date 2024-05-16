Top German Exchange Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In May 2024

As of May 2024, the German market has shown robust performance, with the DAX index climbing significantly amid a broader European rally driven by corporate optimism and potential monetary easing. This positive backdrop highlights the appeal of growth companies in Germany, especially those with high insider ownership which can signal strong confidence in the company's future from those who know it best.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In Germany

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth pferdewetten.de (XTRA:EMH) 26.8% 73% Deutsche Beteiligungs (XTRA:DBAN) 35.3% 31.4% YOC (XTRA:YOC) 24.8% 21.8% init innovation in traffic systems (XTRA:IXX) 39.7% 23% Exasol (XTRA:EXL) 25.3% 107.4% Beyond Frames Entertainment (DB:8WP) 10.9% 81.9% Alelion Energy Systems (DB:2FZ) 37.4% 106.6% Stemmer Imaging (XTRA:S9I) 26.4% 18.2% Stratec (XTRA:SBS) 30.9% 22% Redcare Pharmacy (XTRA:RDC) 18.4% 47.4%

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Nagarro SE operates globally, offering digital product engineering and technology solutions across North America, Central Europe, and other regions, with a market capitalization of approximately €1.15 billion.

Operations: The company generates its revenue by providing digital product engineering and technology solutions across diverse geographical regions including North America and Central Europe.

Insider Ownership: 12.3%

Nagarro SE, a growth-oriented company with substantial insider ownership in Germany, demonstrates mixed financial health. Despite trading 34.4% below estimated fair value and expecting an earnings growth of 18% per year—outpacing the German market average—the company grapples with high debt levels and declining profit margins (5.8%, down from last year's 8.7%). Recent financial reports show a slight increase in sales to €238.35 million and net income to €16.56 million for Q1 2024, indicating steady performance amidst challenges.

DB:NA9 Ownership Breakdown as at May 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Hypoport SE is a technology-based financial service provider in Germany, with a market capitalization of approximately €1.97 billion.

Operations: The company operates primarily in the technology-driven financial services sector within Germany.

Insider Ownership: 35.1%

Hypoport SE, a German company with significant insider ownership, showcases robust growth potential despite some challenges. Its earnings have surged by 240.5% over the past year and are expected to grow by 35.85% annually over the next three years, outpacing the German market's average. However, its revenue growth projection of 12.6% per year is below the high-growth benchmark of 20%, and its forecasted Return on Equity in three years is relatively low at 9.1%. Recent financials indicate a strong Q1 in 2024 with sales rising to €107.47 million from €93.72 million year-over-year and net income increasing significantly to €3.04 million from €0.503 million.

XTRA:HYQ Earnings and Revenue Growth as at May 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Stratec SE operates in Germany and internationally, designing and manufacturing automation and instrumentation solutions for in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences, with a market capitalization of approximately €531.21 million.

Operations: The company generates its revenue by designing and manufacturing automation and instrumentation solutions for in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences across Germany, the European Union, and other global markets.

Insider Ownership: 30.9%

Stratec SE, a German growth company with high insider ownership, is trading at 45.9% below its estimated fair value, signaling potential undervaluation. It forecasts a robust annual earnings growth of 22.04%, surpassing the German market's 17.3%. However, its revenue growth at 8% per year is modest compared to high-growth benchmarks and recent financial reports show a downturn with Q1 sales dropping to €50.87 million from €60.48 million the previous year and net income falling to €0.447 million from €1.37 million.

XTRA:SBS Ownership Breakdown as at May 2024

