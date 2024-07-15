Stocks in play: Corus Entertainment Inc.
Announced its third quarter financial results today. Net loss attributable to shareholders of $769.9 million ($3.86 loss per share basic) for the quarter and $747.0 million ($3.74 loss per share basic) for the year-to-date, which includes non-cash impairment charges of $960.0 million related to goodwill, broadcast licences as well as trade mark and brand assets, and program rights. Corus Entertainment Inc. shares T.CJR.B are trading unchanged at $0.20.
