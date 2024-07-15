Advertisement
Canada markets close in 6 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    22,678.90
    +5.38 (+0.02%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,635.43
    +20.08 (+0.36%)
     

  • DOW

    40,171.74
    +170.84 (+0.43%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7323
    -0.0015 (-0.20%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    81.72
    -0.49 (-0.60%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    85,955.21
    +4,510.82 (+5.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,303.61
    +34.66 (+2.73%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,417.70
    -3.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,162.58
    +14.31 (+0.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2140
    +0.0250 (+0.60%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    18,482.94
    +84.50 (+0.46%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    12.83
    +0.37 (+2.97%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,187.61
    -65.30 (-0.79%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    41,190.68
    -1,033.32 (-2.45%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6709
    -0.0013 (-0.19%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS RISE AS DOW EYES FRESH RECORD ON TRUMP BETS

Goldman Sachs reports profit surge of 150% amid investment banking strength

Stocks in play: Corus Entertainment Inc.

Baystreet.ca

Announced its third quarter financial results today. Net loss attributable to shareholders of $769.9 million ($3.86 loss per share basic) for the quarter and $747.0 million ($3.74 loss per share basic) for the year-to-date, which includes non-cash impairment charges of $960.0 million related to goodwill, broadcast licences as well as trade mark and brand assets, and program rights. Corus Entertainment Inc. shares T.CJR.B are trading unchanged at $0.20.

