FTSE 100 Live 11 October: UK economy edged forward in August, index seen higher

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

Modest growth in August keeps recession at bay

07:59 , Graeme Evans

The 0.2% monthly rise in GDP follows no growth in three of the previous four months, a slowdown on 0.7% in the first quarter and 0.5% in the second.

Capital Economics expects a 0.1% rise in GDP in September, which points to an increase in growth of 0.2%-0.3% across the third quarter.

This is in line with the Bank of England’s 0.3% forecast and supports its view that a mild slowdown in the second half of this year is more likely than another recession.

The consultancy added: “We continue to expect the Bank of England to cut interest rates slowly in the coming months, from 5% to 4.75% in November, and thereafter perhaps by 25 basis points at every other meeting.”

Saga reveals Ageas insurance tie-up, underlying profits rise

07:43 , Graeme Evans

Saga and Belgium’s Ageas have revealed details of a planned 20-year partnership for motor and home insurance.

They are in exclusive negotiations over a deal that harnesses the Saga brand and marketing skills with Ageas's UK insurance operation.

The proposed terms would see Ageas pay Saga £80 million, with the potential for £30 million in 2026 and up to £30 million in 2032 subject to certain targets.

Ageas will also acquire Saga’s insurance underwriting business for £67.5 million.

Saga chief executive Mike Hazell said: “The coming together of Saga's fantastic brand and Ageas's unrivalled expertise in operating successful affinity insurance partnerships, would create a winning combination.”

Hazell also reported “significant progress” in the first half of its financial year, with Saga’s Ocean and River Cruise operations delivering “exceptional growth”,

Underlying profits of £27.2 million increased more than threefold but a insurance broking writedown led to a bottom-line loss of £104 million.

Jobless claims figure unsettles US markets, FTSE 100 seen slightly higher

07:23 , Graeme Evans

Wall Street markets closed slightly lower last night after weekly initial jobless claims of 258,000 topped expectations as the highest figure since August 2023.

An inflation reading of 2.4% was also higher than the 2.3% forecast, albeit down on the previous month’s annual rate of 2.5% and the lowest since February 2021.

The releases gave a nudge to expectations of a quarter point cut by the Federal Reserve in November, having lowered rates by 0.5% at September’s meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.1% lower and the S&P 500 index eased 0.2% from record territory ahead of today’s US bank quarterly results.

The FTSE 100 index lost six points by last night’s close, with another lacklustre session expected today based on a forecast for a rise of seven points to 8245. The pound is at $1.305 after today’s GDP update.

UK economy edged forward in August

07:09 , Graeme Evans

The UK economy expanded by 0.2% in August, in line with City expectations after no growth in the previous two months.

Annual growth of 0.2% in the three months to August compares with the rate of 0.8% seen in May.

Services output grew by 0.1% in August, with production up by 0.5% after a fall of 0.7% in July while construction grew by 0.4%.