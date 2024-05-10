Stocks in play: Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.
Has appointed Chris Huskilson as Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect. Huskilson, who has been Interim CEO since August 2023, will continue as a member of the Board. Huskilson's CEO appointment has been made following a thorough search conducted by the Board with the support of a nationally recognized search firm. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. shares T.AQN are trading down $0.12 at $9.12.
