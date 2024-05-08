Snoop Dogg-backed cannabis biotech startup to quit ‘turbulent’ London stock market

Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies landed a £8m cash injection from Snoop Dogg five years ago - Chris Pizzello/Snoop Dogg

A British biotech start-up backed by Snoop Dogg has unveiled plans to ditch the “turbulent” London stock market, dealing a fresh blow to the beleaguered exchange.

Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies said it was delisting from London following a “continuous, irrational and regressive pressure” on its share price. The company claimed it would be much better valued as a private company and would also not have to bear the “substantial cost” of maintaining a public listing.

Clarissa Sowemimo-Coker, chief executive of Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies, said: “The UK capital markets are facing particularly challenging times and many biopharma businesses like ours are re-evaluating whether it is the right home for them.”

She said the market was “significantly undervaluing” the biotech company, adding: “This has a negative impact on our ability to raise the capital necessary to drive our programmes at a price that the board believes would be acceptable noting the current market capitalisation. In turn, these market conditions compromise our ability to deliver on our core mission – bringing help to people living with debilitating conditions.

“We anticipate that as an unlisted company, a far larger pool of capital may be available to us, and therefore it is right for us to make this change.”

The British biotech, which landed a $10m (£8m) cash injection from Snoop Dogg five years ago, joined the London Stock Exchange in 2021. Since then, it has lost 97pc of its value. The company said it expected to go public again “in due course” but that it was more likely that this would be in the US.

The announcement will add to growing concerns over the future of the London market, which has been battling a wave of company exits in recent months. Biotechnology companies, in particular, have been vocal in their criticism of London’s public markets, which bosses have claimed is preventing early-stage research businesses from being able to spend on new treatments.

Last month, Redx Pharma said it was quitting the Alternative Investment Market (AIM), claiming its low valuation was “not conducive” to raising cash to spend on more treatments.

C4X Discovery also unveiled plans to leave AIM earlier this year, saying the recent downturn in the financial markets “adversely impacted our share price, and with it, our future ability to raise funds in the public markets”.

It prompted a warning from Sir John Bell, one of Britain’s top life sciences leaders, that more drug makers could follow. He branded the City as a “bad place to raise money”.

When Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies joined the London Stock Exchange, it said the listing would help it to commercialise cannabis-related drugs for use in pain relief.