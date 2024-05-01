Sitka, New Gold, Orogen at 52-Week High on News

Sitka Gold Corp. (V.SIG) hit a new 52-week high of 26 cents Wednesday. Sitka announced the first drill hole DDRCCC-23-057 of the 2024 drill campaign has intersected significant gold results south of the current Blackjack Gold Deposit resource. Hole 57 was the first of two holes completed during the 2024 winter diamond drilling program at the Company's 386 square kilometre, road accessible RC Gold Project located in Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt, approximately 100 kilometres east of Dawson City.

New Gold Inc. (T.NGD) hit a new 52-week high of $2.58 Wednesday. New Gold Non-GAAP EPS of $0.02 beats by $0.02, revenue of $192.1M beats by $4.64M

Orogen Royalties Inc. (V.OGN) hit a new 52-week high of 97 cents Wednesday. Orogen announced a technical update and preliminary mine production schedule for the Merlin gold deposit near Beatty, Nevada. The Merlin and Silicon deposits together comprise the Expanded Silicon project, where Orogen holds a 1% net smelter return royalty. Inferred mineral resources at Merlin of 9.05 million ounces of gold and 15.22 million ounces of silver consisting of 284 million tonnes grading 0.99 grams per tonne gold and 1.67 g/t silver.

Tricon Residential Inc. (T.TCN) hit a new 52-week high of $15.44 Wednesday. Tricon announced the closing of the previously-announced statutory plan of arrangement under which Blackstone Real Estate Partners X together with Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc., acquired all of the outstanding common shares of Tricon for $11.25 per Common Share in cash for a total equity transaction value of $3.5 billion.

Erdene Resource Development Corporation (T.ERD) hit a new 52-week high of 41 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Encore Energy Corp. (V.EU) hit a new 52-week high of $6.57 Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Highlander Silver Corp (C.HSLV) hit a new 52-week high of 61 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Osino Resources Corp. (V.OSI) hit a new 52-week high of $1.83 Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Primo Water Corporation (T.PRMW) hit a new 52-week high of $26.00 Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Solitario Resources Corp. (T.SLR) hit a new 52-week high of $1.08 Wednesday. No news stories available today.

