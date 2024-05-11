Revenue Downgrade: Here's What Analysts Forecast For Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Today is shaping up negative for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. This report focused on revenue estimates, and it looks as though the consensus view of the business has become substantially more conservative.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the six analysts covering Allegro MicroSystems, is for revenues of US$818m in 2025, which would reflect a stressful 22% reduction in Allegro MicroSystems' sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to nosedive 78% to US$0.17 in the same period. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$937m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.37 in 2025. It looks like analyst sentiment has declined substantially, with a substantial drop in revenue estimates and a large cut to earnings per share numbers as well.

It'll come as no surprise then, to learn that the analysts have cut their price target 6.5% to US$35.86.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Allegro MicroSystems' past performance and to peers in the same industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 22% by the end of 2025. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 14% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 17% per year. It's pretty clear that Allegro MicroSystems' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for Allegro MicroSystems. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. Furthermore, there was a cut to the price target, suggesting that the latest news has led to more pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business. Often, one downgrade can set off a daisy-chain of cuts, especially if an industry is in decline. So we wouldn't be surprised if the market became a lot more cautious on Allegro MicroSystems after today.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Allegro MicroSystems going out to 2027, and you can see them free on our platform here.

