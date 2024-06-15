Returns On Capital At Lynas Rare Earths (ASX:LYC) Have Stalled

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after investigating Lynas Rare Earths (ASX:LYC), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Lynas Rare Earths is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.062 = AU$159m ÷ (AU$2.7b - AU$142m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, Lynas Rare Earths has an ROCE of 6.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Metals and Mining industry average of 11%.

What Can We Tell From Lynas Rare Earths' ROCE Trend?

The returns on capital haven't changed much for Lynas Rare Earths in recent years. The company has consistently earned 6.2% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 235% in that time. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

What We Can Learn From Lynas Rare Earths' ROCE

Long story short, while Lynas Rare Earths has been reinvesting its capital, the returns that it's generating haven't increased. Investors must think there's better things to come because the stock has knocked it out of the park, delivering a 139% gain to shareholders who have held over the last five years. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

