Q1 2024 FS KKR Capital Corp Earnings Call

Michael Forman

Thank you, Robert, and good morning, everyone. Thank you all for joining us today for FSK's first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. FSK had a positive start to the year, consisting of net investment income totaling $0.76 per share and adjusted net investment income totaling $0.73 per share. During the quarter we also made significant progress with regard to three of the investments placed on nonaccrual, during the fourth quarter of last year.

We experienced increased origination volumes as our investment team originated approximately $1.4 billion invested. Our net asset value as of the end of the first quarter was $24.32. From a liquidity perspective, we ended the quarter with approximately $4.2 billion of available liquidity. Finally, we delivered an annualized ROE of 10.1% for the quarter.

Based on our positive operating results our Board has declared a second quarter distribution of $0.7 per share, consisting of a base distribution of $0.64 per share and a supplemental distribution of $0.06 per share. As we mentioned on our third quarter 2023 earnings call, our Board previously declared a special distribution totaling $0.1 per share. The first $0.05 per share installment was paid this February, and the second $0.05 per share installment will be paid later this month.

Accounting for the special distribution, our total second quarter distribution will be $0.75 per share. As a result of achieving our operating targets, we believe investors will be able to receive a minimum of $2.90 per share of total distributions in 2024, which equates to an 11.9% yield on our March 31, 2024 net asset value, at an annualized yield of approximately 15% based on our recent share price.

From a forward-looking perspective, we remain confident in the long-term earnings power of FSK, which enables us to continue paying an attractive distribution to our shareholders. We are encouraged by the increased level of origination activity and the quality of the deal volume during the first quarter. The private credit markets continue to experience strong tailwinds, and we believe we are well-positioned to take advantage of these opportunities.

And with that, I'll turn the call over to Dan, and the team to provide additional color on the market in the quarter.

Daniel Pietrzak

Thanks, Michael. For the past year, it has been our view that inflation would remain elevated and the higher interest rate environment would last longer than some market observers expected. Our view has largely proven accurate and should our views continue to play out. We believe floating rate asset structures, coupled with investment strategies focused on large defensive portfolio companies and asset-based finance investments directly tied to financial and hard assets will remain attractive.

Looking ahead, it is our expectation that the economy will experience stickier inflation in the near term, coupled with continue, albeit slowing overall economic growth. As Michael highlighted earlier, there are strong tailwinds to our business as sponsors continue to utilize private credit solutions to finance transactions.

Origination activity picked up meaningfully in the first quarter compared to the prior few quarters, and we expect a material increase in private market transaction activity during 2024, given significant private equity dry powder combined with pent-up demand from an M&A perspective and the desire for private equity fund LPs to see a higher level of return of capital.

As we mentioned on our last call, the macro backdrop created challenges for a few of our portfolio companies during the fourth quarter of last year. Our workout team has been active on these names, and as Brian will discuss, we are pleased to have achieved positive results quickly. And while there's still work to be done reducing our non-income and nonaccrual investments, we clearly are pleased with the recent progress we have made.

Turning to investment activity. During the first quarter, we originated $1.4 billion of new investments. Approximately 75% of our new investments were focused on add-on financings to existing portfolio companies and long-term KKR relationships. Our new investments combined with $1.7 billion of net sales and repayments when factoring in sales to our joint venture equated to a net portfolio decrease of $221 million. New originations consisted of approximately 69% in first-lien loans, 3% in second-lien loans, 3% in other senior secured debt, 1% in subordinated debt and 24% in asset-based finance investments.

As we mentioned on our last call, with regard to new investments, we are continuing to see tighter pricing in the upper end of the middle market. The tradeoff to the spread compression is still strong documentation and very solid credit profiles. We also continue to be pleased with the quality of the new deals. During the first quarter, our new direct lending investments had a weighted average EBITDA of approximately $243 million, 5.7 times leverage through our security and a 47% equity contribution, all with a weighted average coupon of approximately so for a plus 570 basis points.

One example of a new deal in the quarter was our investment in [Korea Global], a manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients who provides contract pharmaceutical development, manufacturing, packaging and analytical services. KKR was the sole lender as we provided $125 million off balance sheet, SPV structure trade receivables facility, secured by Curia's US receivables.

Pricing was 625 basis points with a 2% upfront fee. FSK committed $83 million of the $125 million facility. Additionally, in the first quarter, KKR and [it's] affiliates, along with other partners, purchase GreenSky, a point-of-sale finance company from Goldman Sachs as part of its divestiture from consumer related businesses. GreenSky was founded in 2006 and focuses on offering home improvement financing alternatives for prime borrowers, FSK committed $80 million to the transaction.

I also wanted to highlight a sale of the music IP investment and KKR core IP aggregator that occurred during the first quarter. In connection with this sale, FSK received an $89 million return of capital. FSK core IP aggregator also receive a well-collateralized seller note that is expected to be repaid during 2024. At FSK's respective share of the seller note is approximately $30 million. The transaction resulted in a $20 million gain to our net asset value, and we expect to realize an IRR of approximately 18% on our position.

When we look at the aggregate trends across our portfolio companies, we have continued to see high single digit EBITDA growth with modest margin pressure due to the continued inflationary environment. Over the coming quarters, while we expect continued revenue growth from our portfolio companies, we would expect growth to slow modestly as macro trends could potentially lead to a slowdown in economic growth.

The weighted average EBITDA of our portfolio companies was $218 million as of March 31, 2024. Additionally, our portfolio companies reported a weighted average year over year EBITDA growth rate of approximately 7% across companies in which we have invested in since April of 2018.

And with that, I'll turn the call over to Brian, to discuss our portfolio in more detail.

Brian Gerson

Thank you, Dan. As of March 31, 2024, our investment portfolio had a fair value of $14.2 billion consisting of 205 portfolio companies. This compares to a fair value of $14.6 billion and 204 portfolio companies as of December 31, 2023. At the end of the first quarter, our 10 largest portfolio companies represented approximately 20% of the fair value of our portfolio, which is in line with prior quarters.

We continued to focus on senior secured investments as our portfolio consisted of approximately 57% first-lien loans and 65% senior secured debt as of March 31. In addition, our joint venture represented 9.8% of the fair value of our portfolio. As a result when investors consider our entire portfolio looking through to the investments in our joint venture, then first-lien loans total approximately 66% of our total portfolio and senior secured investments total approximately 74% of our portfolio as of March 31.

The weighted average yield on our current debt investments was 12.1% as of March 31, a decrease of 10 basis points compared to 12.2% as of December 31, 2023. The decrease was largely driven by spread compression on new deals. As a reminder, the calculation of weighted average yield is adjusted to exclude the accretion associated with the merger with FSKR.

From a nonaccrual perspective, as of the end of the first quarter, our nonaccruals represented 6.5% of our portfolio on a cost basis and 4.2% of our portfolio on a fair value basis. This compares to 8.9% of our portfolio on a cost basis and 5.5% of our portfolio on a fair value basis as of December 31, 2023. We believe it will also be helpful to provide the market with information based on the assets originated by KKR Credit.

As of the end of the first quarter, nonaccruals relating to the 88% of our total portfolio, which has been originated by KKR Credit and the FS KKR Advisor were 2.3% on a cost basis and 1% on a fair value basis. During the first quarter, we placed one small investment on nonaccrual with a cost and fair value of $21 million and $19 million respectively.

Additionally, we removed three investments from nonaccrual status with a combined cost and fair value of $395 million and $224 million. Witter was one of the names removed from nonaccrual during the quarter. As we have discussed on prior earnings calls, we placed our second-lien loan on nonaccrual during the first quarter of 2023 as it was facing persistent inflation headwinds as well as a slowdown in construction in China.

The restructuring resulted in our second-lien loan being fully equitized and KKR taking control of the business. First-lien debt of the company was significantly reduced at the operating company and FSK.'s existing first-lien loan was converted into a EUR52.2 million other senior secured debt position. FSK and other funds managed by KKR provided new capital to the company to fund operations. This recapitalization resulted in $122.5 million of cost and $31 million of fair value being removed from nonaccrual status.

Additionally, KBS completed its full consensual restructuring during the quarter, which resulted in equitization of a portion of the non-accruing second out loaned and FSK -- and other lenders taking control of the company. FSK received $190.5 million of the new first lien-loan, $82.8 million of a new second out first-lien loan, $48.3 million of preferred equity and KKR managed funds now own 46% of the company. This restructuring resulted in $197.6 million of cost and $135.3 million of fair value being removed from nonaccrual status.

Lastly, our first-lien position in Sweeping Corp of America was restructured during the first quarter, and the company received a $50 million cash injection from the equity sponsor. The first-lien debt facility was restructured into a $15.7 million first-lien, first out cash paid term loan, a $28.1 million first-lien, first out take charge, a $8.3 million second-lien, first out and a $24 million second-lien, second out term loan. This restructuring resulted in $75.3 million of cost and $57.2 million of fair value being removed from nonaccrual status.

The progress we've achieved with regard to these portfolio companies is an example of the benefits of KKR Credit investment platform. Our fundamental derisking approach to these credits was evident in our resolution of non-accruals this quarter. While we prefer sponsors to continue supporting their portfolio companies with additional equity, we have the resources and capabilities to support companies ourselves when necessary. By taking action quickly, we believe we will significantly improve our chances of receiving a meaningful or even full recovery of our investment capital over time.

And with that, I'll turn the call over to Steven, to go through our financial results.

Steven Lilly

Thanks, Brian. Our total investment income decreased by $13 million quarter over quarter to $434 million, primarily due to repayments of higher-yielding positions and the impact of investments placed on nonaccrual during the fourth quarter of last year. The primary components of our total investment income during the quarter were as follows. Total interest income was $350 million, a decrease of $18 million quarter over quarter. Dividend and fee income totaled $84 million, an increase of $5 million quarter over quarter.

Our total dividend and fee income during the quarter is summarized as follows. $53 million of recurring dividend income from our joint venture, other dividends from various portfolio companies totaling approximately $14 million during the quarter, and fee income totaling approximately $17 million during the quarter. Our interest expense totaled $116 million, a decrease of $2 million quarter over quarter, and our weighted average cost of debt was 5.4% as of March 31. Management fees totaled $55 million, a decrease of $1 million and incentive fees totaled $43 million, an increase of $2 million quarter over quarter. Other expenses totaled $8 million, a decrease of $2 million quarter over quarter.

The detailed bridge in our net asset value per share on a quarter-over-quarter basis is as follows. Our ending 4Q 2023 net asset value per share of $24 and $0.46 was increased by GAAP net investment income of $0.76 per share and was decreased by $0.14 per share due to a decrease in the overall value of our investment portfolio. Our net asset value per share was reduced by our $0.7 per share quarterly distribution and the $0.05 per share special distributions. These activities result in our March 31, 2024, net asset value per share of $24.32.

From a forward-looking guidance perspective, we expect second quarter 2024 GAAP net investment income to approximate $0.74 per share, and we expect our adjusted net investment income to approximate $0.71 per share.

Detailed second quarter guidance is as follows. Our recurring interest income on a GAAP basis is expected to approximate $341 million. We expect recurring dividend income associated with our joint venture to approximate $52 million. We expect other fee and dividend income to approximate $34 million during the second quarter. From an expense standpoint, we expect our management fees to approximate $55 million. We expect incentive fees to approximate $42 million.

We expect our interest expense to approximate $114 million, and we expect other G&A expenses to approximate $10 million. As Michael indicated during his remarks, we currently expect our distributions during the year will total at least $2.90 per share, comprised of $2.80 per share of quarterly distributions and $0.1 per share of special distributions.

Our gross and net debt to equity levels were 117% and 109%, respectively at March 31, 2024, compared to 120% and 113% at December 31, 2023. As of March 31, our available liquidity was $4.2 billion and approximately 65% of our drawn balance sheet and 44% of our committed balance sheet was comprised of unsecured debt.

And with that, I'll turn the call back to Michael, for a few closing remarks before we open the call for questions.

Michael Forman

Thanks, Steven. In closing, we're pleased with the positive start to 2024. As our origination activity picked up, we made significant progress on certain portfolio names and we continue to fully or in both our base and supplemental distributions on a per share basis. For long term earnings power of FSK continues to be strong, and we have confidence in our ability to continue to reward shareholders with these attractive distributions.

And with that, operator, we'd like to open the call for questions.

John Hecht, Jefferies.

John Hecht

Morning, guys, thanks for all the detail on the quarter and thanks for taking my questions. First one is you had a very active deployment quarter, but then also it was very active in repayments as well. Dan, I'm wondering, kind of your outlook for both sides of that picture. I know you've talked about an increasing deal market over the course of this year because of private equity fund needs and maybe give us an update on your perspective there.

And then in addition, what kind of signals should we look for the repayment activity to either stabilize or start to drop? And is that a function of call it the liquid loan markets and you have different levels of competition in this space.

Daniel Pietrzak

Good morning, John. Maybe starting with your second question first. I think we probably are expecting we'll call it some level of consistent repayments because the syndicated loan market is open. We think that's a good fact is that just speaks to overall market activity and a lot of these companies have been held by their sponsors for some extended period of time so that could very well be sold. All that said, I think the incumbency positions do have real value for us and that you've seen that sort of quarter after quarter.

I think we were happy to start to see some level of additional sort of pickup in the market. You can see that in our deployment numbers. Some of that is loan extensions, with some of those loan extensions came repricing, so I think we touched on that during the call as well.

Yeah, we do remain pretty confident, though that there are a -- we'll call bunch of tentacles out there that are going to push this M&A market to more fully reopen. The there is pressure from the LPs, there is a lot of dry powder on the sidelines. And I do think that valuation mismatch that we saw for most of kind of the second half of '22 and '23 has definitely narrowed. So I think that shouldn't make for a productive kind of Q2, second half of the year.

John Hecht

Okay. And then second question -- that's helpful by the way. And second question is that you mentioned spreads a little bit under pressure just because of the market dynamics. Where do you think those are on and were you finding opportunity in the market where maybe the spreads are getting quite as pressured?

Daniel Pietrzak

Yeah. No, it's a very fair question. Considering that what everybody has been seeing out there. Spreads have definitely tightened -- I would say they've tightened 75 odd basis points and maybe the last six months, I think works. There is a bit of that market technical out there in my mind where while even though we're starting to see some level of activity, it's not a normalized level. And for some of the pools of capital a decent amount of money has been raised that's looking to get deployed.

My sense is that does change with the comments I made to your prior question, John. So if the market is kind of living in a probably 500 to 550 now. I think you're going to get back to probably where you are called pre all the rate moves. I think the market was kind of a 550 to 600 market from a spread perspective.

The one point I would make, though is even with some of the repricings, we are getting the benefit of extending call protection. I would say we're extending that for 1 to 2 years on average, and we are getting the benefit probably more than -- more times than not have actually charging an upfront fee in conjunction with that. So there are some offsets to that, which is helpful.

And then just your last point, I mean, we talked about some of the deals that we did in the quarter on the call, some of the trade receivable stuff, some of the other asset based finance stuff is providing additional return to the portfolio, which we're happy to see.

Brian Gerson

Great. Thanks, very much.

Daniel Pietrzak

Have a good morning.

Kenneth Lee, RBC Capital Markets.

Kenneth Lee

Hi, good morning and thanks for taking my question. Just one on the asset based finance opportunities there. Wondering if you could just talk about the current outlook for such opportunities and perhaps talk a little bit more about the competitive landscape that you're seeing and whether you're seeing any kind of impact from new entrants into the space?

Daniel Pietrzak

Sure. Good morning. Thanks for the question, It is a sector that we're pretty excited about and we feel like there's a lot of whitespace there. It is kind of it goes a little bit to your comment. It is a very kind of large market we estimate that market is north of $5 trillion, that makes it bigger than the direct lending market, this syndicated loan market and the high-yield bond market combined. So I think that's a good fact. I think it's in the early days of kind of capital formation, so there's just not a lot of scaled capital players out there.

And then there have been some market dynamics that have given some pretty good tailwinds to this business. Obviously, there's been certain challenges with the regional banks, there's bank selling assets. There's a banks committing maybe less capital than they did certain things cause, somebody to come there and fill that void on your pools of capital like ours that we are managing here with FSK or sort of otherwise, we're able to sort of do that.

So I think all that lines up, a big market, not a lot of scale capital, some good tailwinds. And I think we really like the down of the risk profile and the relative value. So I think we'll continue to be active there.

Kenneth Lee

Got you. Very helpful there. And then one follow-up, if I may. I really appreciate the details around the restructuring involving those three portfolio companies. One of you in, if you could just talk a little bit more at a high level around the general approach that FSK has around potential de-risking, what kind of options are available and how do you to choose the course of action for a particular portfolio companies? Thanks.

Daniel Pietrzak

Sure. Happy to do that. I imagine we were pleased to see our call progress on these names. I think we are fortunate from a human capital or a staffing perspective to have a very strong restructuring and workout team. It's a dedicated team. A woman, Lauren Krueger, runs that team.

In addition to running that team, she sits on the investment committee for the regular way business, so she is active across the board. I would say it's a very bottoms up approach in many ways by, but this is the comments that Brian made. I mean, obviously, we would prefer the sponsor support the companies directly. And we're obviously willing to work with the sponsors to do that from time to time, that won't be an option and we need to be prepared to take control. We're not afraid to do that. We've got the resources of the entire firm sort of behind us.

But maybe just kind of one example of this as is KBS was, I think, a difficult situation that consensual deal, I think will help kind of drive longer term value. We brought other resources from the firm and including a handful of KKR advisers to bear to that situation, which will be helpful.

So I mean, in some ways, all the options are on the table. We're going to pick what we think is the best for that current situation. But I think just important to have the resources that are available. So I think we are happy to see these nonaccruals down quarter over quarter. I think we do still remain happy with the 88% of the portfolio is that KKR sort of originated piece and the non-accruals are 2.3% and 1%. I think it's just an important fact to understand out there.

Brian Gerson

Hey, Dan, there is one thing I'd add to this, Ken, it's Brian. Is that the situations like this, time is not your friend. So I think our approach to sort of address things quickly and deliberately is really important because sometimes we never believe in kicking the can down the road because situations get worse, not better in those circumstances. So we want to drive to a resolution, clearly we do prefer the sponsor to support, continue to support their portfolio companies and they often do. But when they don't, we just don't want to close our eyes and hope for the best, we need to be getting in there and preparing to maximized value for our investors.

Kenneth Lee

Got you. Very, very helpful there. Thanks again.

Bryce Rowe, B. Riley.

Bryce Rowe

Thanks, bunch. Good morning, appreciate you taking the question here. I wanted to kind of did have some of the comments around the information around the restructuring's resolutions, super helpful. And certainly pleasantly surprised to see the pace at which you made those happen, maybe shifting to the capital structure and might have talked about this in past calls, But Steven, maybe you could speak to the opportunity to refinance or at least address some of the maturities you have coming up in '24 and '25, especially in light of how open the debt capital markets are today? Thanks.

Steven Lilly

Brian, thanks for the question. I think from our perspective, we it took care of our July maturity last fall when we issued 400 million of unsecured notes. And yeah, I certainly agree with your point, the markets are open and appear to be active. So yeah, that's certainly a good thing. I think we'll evaluate things in the normal course, we've been a frequent issuer, I think will continue to be overtime, and certainly getting having a very nice start to the year like this quarter has been a very clean positive quarter for us.

I think we'll take all those things in consideration, but I think that the way the capital structure that way we have laddered it over the last several years, it really derisks us from that standpoint, just in terms of being sort of methodical regular issuer on a year-to-year basis.

Bryce Rowe

That's helpful. And then maybe just one follow-up on the restructurings of the resident resolutions. Obviously took care of some here in the first quarter, but curious, I assume that workout group continues to kind of work hard on the other situations. Can you speak to maybe the pace of those potential resolutions and kind of maybe an update on Miami Beach, is it was one of the larger nonaccruals that were added in the fourth quarter? Thanks.

Daniel Pietrzak

Yeah, Bryce, happy too. I mean, obviously that the team will remain busy there and kind of focus for the resolutions and I thought the point that Brian made was a very good one. I think we continue to make progress on Miami Beach, probably a little bit more of a complicated situation, complicated sort of industry probably more too not talk about there in the coming quarters here there's a handful of other names that maybe -- are either on the nonaccrual or the non-income-producing list that we're kind of watching M&A markets closely. We are probably preparing for or thinking about kind of '24, early '25 sort of exits there.

And then maybe just one of the larger names that you have, it is Global Jet that I think is roughly 44% of the nonaccrual balance. I think we've been very happy and with what management has done of late, I think they've done a really nice job, that book is at the overall company level on the asset side is north of $2 billion-sort of. I don't believe there's one credit issue in that portfolio. They recently accessed the capital markets from a financing perspective, and we would have received roughly $130 million-odd of distributions as that business continues to rightsize its equity base.

So I think the team has done a really nice job there, working with the management team and the other sort of sponsors to push that business forward. But those are probably some highlights for US.

Bryce Rowe

Excellent. Thanks, Dan. Appreciate it. Thanks for the color.

Daniel Pietrzak

Have a good day.

Casey Alexander, Compass Point Research & Trading.

Casey Alexander

Hi, good morning. A couple of questions, Stan. One, in relation to the new underwriting environment, are we seeing repays with higher yields and do spread compression should we be thinking about a drag on weighted average yields as the year goes along, and that's just to -- I think, a general question, but I'm curious how you feel about that?

Daniel Pietrzak

Good morning, Casey. Yeah, I think it's rational to think that right. I mean, I think this is not just an FSK point, but people's books, will get rotated. Those rotations could go into lower yielding assets. But I think the lesson that lower yield will be driven obviously by the benchmark, but by the spreads as well. I do think though there will be some offset to transaction fees that will sort of benefit kind of earnings and maybe sort of smooth that out a little bit. There's been extraordinary light amount of volume for probably the past eight quarters.

So I think you can probably go back and look kind of across the industry at that. So I think that's probably a bit of a balance. And then I think we come back to a price discussion was we're working pretty hard on some of these nonaccrual or non-income-producing names that rotating that into income-producing will be quite beneficial to the bottom line. We're still a little bit -- we're within our targeted leverage range. We've still got a little bit of room there, which helps.

Casey Alexander

Thank you for that. Secondly, on the ABL side, KKR has, I believe you set up a real effort on to attack ABLs, not just withstanding the BDC. So that's clearly a focus at KKR. So what percentage of the portfolio would you be willing to take a BLs to in the BDC? And where do origination yields there sit relative to direct origination, private credit? And is that also a way to potentially offset some drag on weighted average yields?

Daniel Pietrzak

Yeah. Thanks for that Casey. We do have a real effort there, we have north of 50 people dedicated to that space. We have north of $50 billion of total AUM in that space. I mean just a nomenclature point, we call it Asset Based Finance. You're more focused on portfolios of financial and hard assets and the market you have historically used the ABLs just receivables only, but it is a broad effort for us. We do -- as I mentioned, like the downside protection, but specifically, Casey, to your point, we're probably seeing deals anywhere kind of 100 basis points to kind of 400 basis points wide of your regular way direct lending deal.

I think we are kind of it within the range that we've talked about historically for asset-based finance inside the -- of FSK, we obviously have the benefit of our joint venture to kind of help there, but I think you should continue to expect us to be active there, rotating in new deals or some of these other deals will continue to self-liquidating, self amortize.

Brian Gerson

Casey, it's Brain. The other constraint, it's just non-EPC. ABS investments that are usually non-EPC, and we have to stay within the 30% bucket, and we also have the JV, so that's a bit of a constraint. But as Dan mentioned, we can also put ABF into the JV, to basically increased our buying power and non-EPC.

Casey Alexander

Okay, thanks. Great color. Thank you for taking my question.

Daniel Pietrzak

Thanks, guys.

Melissa Wedel, JPMorgan.

Melissa Wedel

Thanks, and good morning. I wanted to touch on -- I think it's really a follow-up to the first question, and about sort of investment activity levels. Obviously, with some elevated repayment activity in the first quarter, we saw leverage in the portfolio come down a bit. Given it's sort of middle of the target range right now, I am curious how you feel about that level of service portfolio leverage, especially in the context of your comments about expecting portfolio company growth on revenue side and I think on the EBITDA side as well, you start to decelerate in the back half of the year?

Daniel Pietrzak

Yeah. Thanks, Melissa, and good morning. I think we're pretty comfortable with where we sit right now. We've got we've historically given that kind of one to one and a quarter times range with probably the midpoint of sort of the target account of the 115. So maybe slightly sort of below that. I think we like how much available liquidity we have. I think we like the maturity ladder we have on the liability side. I think we're prepared to kind of operate within that range considering we have that level of dry powder.

I think on the other comment, I mean, I think if the overall market has taken the view, maybe almost too aggressively, that the sort of the hard landing concept is removed from the equation, and we're in this more kind of a soft landing perspective. I think we are expecting some slowdown, though at the consumer side, more sort of broadly, which will impact some of the names here and maybe reduce that kind of year on year EBITDA growth. It is our job for these companies to be a little of a glass half-empty, but we got a little bit of room to work on the leverage side, and we're in a good liquidity position. So we feel good about that.

Melissa Wedel

Okay. Appreciate that. And then following up on the funding, there are a decent number of upcoming maturities and you guys have done. I've always approached your unsecured issuance, it's incredibly ladders and well diversified, but there are some maturities coming up in '24 and '25, given the rate environment, given the spread environment, how are you thinking about sort of funding those upcoming maturities and what's the appetite for further diversification versus sort of using the available capacity on the revolver? Thank you.

Daniel Pietrzak

No, as I think Steve and I have touched on some of this, so Stephen, if there's something to add here, please do. But we did do that deal in November, essentially pre-funding the upcoming maturity in the summer. Obviously, we've got the $4.2 billion of available liquidity. We've got, I think 65% of our balance sheet is funded today from unsecured I think you should expect us to be a very active issue there. And you do that with some level of consistency, but also do it in a bit on an opportunistic basis when markets are open.

And then I think we'll also look at other tools like CLOs or sort of otherwise to make sure we're kind of fully diversified from a liability perspective. But Stephen, do anything you want to add there.

Steven Lilly

Thank you. You covered it well.

Melissa Wedel

Okay. Thank you.

Robert Dodd, Raymond James.

Robert Dodd

Good morning guys. [That on the food] outlook in terms of your economic risk of macro risk, how much of that concern stems from overall demand revenue versus margin cycle? But we're hearing mixed messages from some BDCs that generally been seasonal software seeing margins go up because software companies are flashing sales expense. But on your companies, how much of that kind of the cost cutting or margin management tools have already been expended, so to speak, over the last several years because obviously it's been a theme for a lot of companies for many years, and they are running out of tools on that front, do you think?

Daniel Pietrzak

Yeah. Good morning, Robert. It's fair question. Our biggest sector exposure is so the software, we're just focused on the larger sort of software names that were more EBITDA focused and then recurring revenue sort of structures.

Yeah, I think we have seen out there that the ability to just blindly push through prices, probably, kind of abated and it will be more challenging just to do that. So I think that is one point and you're almost in line with, I think with what your thoughts are there.

I think where we've seen probably the most -- more or the most challenge in certain situations is when a company when they're kind of expense line is heavily driven by wages. Ranks the wage inflation remains a real sort of point out there when you couple that with just the higher rate environment. And as we've talked about for multiple quarters now, we expect rates to remain higher for longer.

So those are probably a little bit more of the things we do have our eye on. So I think we're mindful about that. So the revenue piece, I think that's partly why we're talking about expecting to see just kind of slower sort of EBITDA growth in the coming quarters.

Robert Dodd

Got it. Thank you. And then just your outlook for M&A activity levels in the second half of the year, obviously of sourcing lots of expectation that to the point you outlined right. I mean, LPs want their money back. How is in [your opinion] is the bid-ask between buyers and sellers on the piece is that actually beginning to close or because that's obviously been a factor of why activity levels remain low. And is do you think that's going to close sufficiently late this year for that to be a pickup, a material pickup in activity in the second half or are people still playing chicken on that front.

Daniel Pietrzak

No, I think the short answer is yes. I think it has slowed meaningfully or what kind of close enough to get the transaction levels up. I do think you had a bunch of what's called different factors imply. I think we even going back to last summer, we saw a little bit more activity, a little bit more books coming around or sort of chatter about deals than the events in Israel, the Middle East that have happened in October that sort of well golf, but most things on hold. And then the market was forecasting the six rate cuts coming into the year. I think people wanted to hold assets with the view that at a lower rate environment, they would sort of get better prices.

But I think there is a decent consensus out there that rates are going to be higher for longer, so that's kind of off the table. There was also a decent consensus that whether there might be certain bumps in the road or so the challenges this as I said the conversation on hard landing is off the table it's, all pretty muted in terms of sort of, I think, challenges in people's mind, [albeit] I think we're a little bit more cautious on that. So I think all that is coming together. And then, Robert, you said it, I mean people are looking for capital back on the LP side and on the other side, there's a lot of dry powder.

Robert Dodd

Fine. Thank you.

Daniel Pietrzak

Thanks.

Erik Zwick, Hovde Group.

Erik Zwick

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. I wanted to start first with a question regarding the pipeline and curious if you could provide any commentary in terms of how that looks today in terms of the mix, new investments versus add-on opportunities as well as if there are any particular industry segments that you're finding that are either kind of more active or more attractive from your perspective?

Daniel Pietrzak

Yeah, I'd say it's in line with what you'd probably expect, right. We've been probably overweight the add-on in the incumbency. So I think you're always going to see a large chunk of that considering the size of the platform, but some of that will be regular way kind of new deals. So I think it's pretty balanced.

Yeah, I think the pipeline is decent right now. I think the level of deals that I see being screened or making their way through investment committee is definitely help full, quarter on quarter or up more than maybe what we saw last year. I still think it will take a little while to play out there because some of the conversations here are just people gearing up for this. That means it's a multiple month process and a multiple month kind of close, but constructive.

Brian Gerson

Yeah. I mean, the one thing I'd add, Erik, is that just because the company is being sold, doesn't necessarily mean it's going to go out of our portfolio. We are always in active dialogue with sponsors looking to sell companies about providing financing to the new buyer. And because we have the incumbency position that gives us a bit of an advantage over some of our competitors. So clearly that's a focus us.

Erik Zwick

That's helpful. Thank you. And second question for me. It was just interesting to notice on slide 10, median interest coverage for your companies has been pretty stable for about a year and actually ticked up a little bit in 1Q, which makes sense, given that base rates have been pretty stable. And given the fact you said you've kind of seen high single digit EBITDA growth over the past year.

So I guess if we assume that rates stay here or even potentially come down and you continue to see and EBITDA growth is that a fair assumption that we've kind of seen the bottom of kind of a trough for this particular metric for this cycle?

Daniel Pietrzak

Yeah, that would be our view in terms of the trough. Now that they've used a lot of driven off the fact of well, we don't believe that rates are necessarily coming down anytime soon. I don't think they're going up either So it's probably more leaning to over the next several years kind of these rate reductions. You did see that kind of uptick a bit. I think to be fair, it probably wasn't all or the entire sort of 0.1. I think some of them may have just been kind of the rounding there, but it definitely improved kind of quarter on quarter.

Erik Zwick

Thanks for that, that confirmation there. Thanks for taking my question today.

Daniel Pietrzak

No problem.

Maxwell Richard, Truist Securities.

Mark Hughes

Hi, good morning. I'm calling in for Mark Hughes. Just about broader question about the economy, but is there any sector in particular that you're seeing cracks and are staying away from? Or are there any credit issues in this industry line, not just in your portfolio? Are these credit issues more idiosyncratic? Thanks.

Daniel Pietrzak

Yeah, I think we've talked about this on some of the prior calls. I mean, I think we have tried to build the portfolio staying away from the secular decliners. So that's been sort of positive out of the gate, but that has those, I think, in many ways would continue to be challenged. I think we have seen businesses in the healthcare space probably be a little bit more challenged. I think some of that has had to do with and this is an industry point, not just anything with us, some of it has to do with the revenue side and how people get reimbursed. We have seen some of the discretionary spend, some names kind of struggle, some of these rollups are sort of struggling.

So healthcare, which historically has been viewed as a defensive asset class has probably been a little bit more mixed, and I think that probably continues for some time. So Brian, anything else you want to add.

Brian Gerson

I mean, look, I think you said it pretty well. I mean, we've been focusing on industries that we think are more defensive like software, we like consumer-driven healthcare, we like consumer, we like our professional services, business services. Those have all been pretty resilient energy retail consumer products, which we've just tended to stay away from.

Yeah, look, I think we're continuing to see pretty solid earnings growth across the book, as evidenced by that 7% number that Dan focused, but that's clearly an average. So I would tell you that, there's nothing right now where we could say schematically beyond what Dan said, there are certain industries that are just in having real trouble. It's been somewhat in a specific situation specific with some of our nonaccruals and problem credits. And I think we just need to continue to be cautious about the overall economy and whether we have a soft landing or not.

Mark Hughes

Got it. Thank you. And then switching gears to second-lien investments, are you still seeing good opportunities there? Obviously, new lenders are focusing or emphasizing their first-lien, which you do have the majority of your portfolio. So that's understandable. But any insight on the second-liens, what you're seeing there in terms of spread yields, et cetera and how you're looking at those?

Daniel Pietrzak

Yeah. And Mark, if I think about it a little, Maxwell, sorry. Probably a little bit broader as kind of junior debt as a whole category, right, thinking about second-lien or things that might be more sort of measures like obviously, our activity has been kind of muted there for several years because that is generally driven by a more active M&A market. We have seen a handful of deals get done of late. They have been probably top decile businesses. So they have been secondly in those structures, those structures were actually pretty darn tight from a spread perspective.

Yeah, our sense is as the M&A volumes do pick up, there's going to be more opportunity in that junior debt space. I think that will be an interesting opportunity as well, considering that business, I think we view as a little bit more cyclical. So the time to kind of get in there is when the M&A picks back up in the financing markets are going to need somebody to kind of help fill that void and those can be pretty attractive structures from a yield or a total return perspective.

Now all that being said, I think we're quite mindful about portfolio construction here and making sure we've got a fair balance of kind of really leading with, which is the focus of this, is that kind of first-lien or unitranche and senior secured risk.

Brian Gerson

And as we have a pretty high bar for junior capital. I would talk about the weighted average EBITDA of the portfolio being a, call it 20, give or take. If you look at our junior debt investments on average EBITDA is probably twice that. So when we do go Junior, they tend to be in much larger businesses. They tend to be businesses where sponsors have written a $1 billion-plus checks or multiple billion dollars checks. That's typically driven by New deal activities as Dan mentioned.

Mark Hughes

That's helpful. Thank you.

Showing no further questions, I would like to turn it back over to Dan Pietrzak, for closing remarks.

Daniel Pietrzak

Thank you all for joining the call today. We are always available for any follow-up points that you might have, and we look forward to talking with you again next quarter. Have a good day.

