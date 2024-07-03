Pleasing Signs As A Number Of Insiders Buy St. James's Place Stock

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of St. James's Place plc (LON:STJ), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

View our latest analysis for St. James's Place

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At St. James's Place

The insider Andrew Croft made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£248k worth of shares at a price of UK£6.25 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being UK£5.44). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

St. James's Place insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From our data, it seems that St. James's Place insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about UK£4.7m. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The St. James's Place Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if St. James's Place insiders bought more shares in the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for St. James's Place and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

