Petrus Resources First Quarter 2024 Earnings: CA$0.04 loss per share (vs CA$0.14 profit in 1Q 2023)

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
·1 min read

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) First Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: CA$15.7m (down 55% from 1Q 2023).

  • Net loss: CA$5.33m (down by 131% from CA$17.3m profit in 1Q 2023).

  • CA$0.04 loss per share (down from CA$0.14 profit in 1Q 2023).

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Petrus Resources shares are up 4.5% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Petrus Resources you should know about.

