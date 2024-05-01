S&P/TSX composite flat as oil falls, U.S. stock markets mixed after Fed decision

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index eked out a gain Wednesday even as energy stocks fell, while U.S. markets stumbled to a mixed close after a short-lived surge in the afternoon.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 14.01 points at 21,728.55.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 87.37 points at 37,903.29.The S&P 500 index was down 17.30 points at 5,018.39, while the Nasdaq composite was down 52.34 points at 15,605.48.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.68 cents US compared with 72.75 cents US on Tuesday.

The June crude oil contract was down US$2.93 at US$79 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was down six cents at US$1.93 per 1,000 cubic feet.

ADVERTISEMENT

The June gold contract was up US$8.10 at US$2,311 an ounce and the July copper contract was down one cent at US$4.55 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press