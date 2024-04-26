Orell Füssli (VTX:OFN) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At CHF3.90

Orell Füssli AG (VTX:OFN) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 14th of May to CHF3.90. This makes the dividend yield 4.9%, which is above the industry average.

Orell Füssli's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Orell Füssli's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 8.3%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 59% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Orell Füssli's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, Orell Füssli's dividend hasn't been particularly consistent. Due to this, we are a little bit cautious about the dividend consistency over a full economic cycle. The dividend has gone from an annual total of CHF2.80 in 2016 to the most recent total annual payment of CHF3.90. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.2% a year over that time. It's encouraging to see some dividend growth, but the dividend has been cut at least once, and the size of the cut would eliminate most of the growth anyway, which makes this less attractive as an income investment.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. We are encouraged to see that Orell Füssli has grown earnings per share at 56% per year over the past five years. The company's earnings per share has grown rapidly in recent years, and it has a good balance between reinvesting and paying dividends to shareholders, so we think that Orell Füssli could prove to be a strong dividend payer.

We Really Like Orell Füssli's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Orell Füssli that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

