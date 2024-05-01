Q4 Revenue: $7.08 million, down 45% from $12.8 million in the previous year's quarter.

Q4 Net Income: $3.81 million, a decrease of 54% from $8.23 million in the prior year's quarter.

Fiscal Year Revenue: $29.8 million, a 22% decrease from $38.3 million in the previous fiscal year.

Fiscal Year Net Income: $17.1 million, down 25% from $22.7 million in the previous year.

Quarterly Dividend: Announced a cash dividend of $1.00 per share, payable on May 31, 2024.

Earnings Per Share: Annual EPS at $3.54, compared to $4.70 in the previous fiscal year.

Market Performance: Noted a significant downturn in the semiconductor industry impacting results.

NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC), a leader in the spintronics nanotechnology sector, disclosed a substantial decline in both quarterly and annual financial metrics as per its recent 8-K filing dated May 1, 2024. The company, known for its high-performance spintronic products such as sensors and couplers, faced significant challenges in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, which reflected in its earnings and revenue figures.

NVE Corp (NVEC) Reports Significant Revenue and Net Income Decline in Fiscal 2024

Financial Performance Overview

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, NVE Corp reported a sharp 45% decrease in total revenue, which fell to $7.08 million from $12.8 million in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. This decline was primarily due to a 43% reduction in product sales and an 88% plummet in contract research and development revenue. Consequently, net income also decreased by 54% to $3.81 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, compared to $8.23 million, or $1.70 per diluted share, in the prior-year quarter.

Annually, the company's total revenue for fiscal 2024 decreased by 22% to $29.8 million from $38.3 million in fiscal 2023. The net income followed a similar downward trend, decreasing by 25% to $17.1 million, or $3.54 per diluted share, from $22.7 million, or $4.70 per share, in the previous fiscal year.

Dividend Announcement

Despite the downturn, NVE Corp announced a quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per share of common stock, payable on May 31, 2024, to shareholders of record as of May 13, 2024. This move underscores the company's commitment to returning value to shareholders even during challenging times.

Balance Sheet and Future Outlook

The balance sheet as of March 31, 2024, shows that total assets decreased slightly to $66.78 million from $69.26 million in the previous year. The company holds $10.28 million in cash and cash equivalents, a significant increase from $1.67 million a year earlier, indicating a stronger cash position. However, the overall decrease in assets and an increase in accumulated other comprehensive income losses, which nearly doubled, suggest areas of potential concern.

President and CEO Daniel A. Baker, Ph.D., commented on the results, stating, "We are pleased to report solid earnings for the quarter and fiscal year despite a semiconductor industry downturn." This statement highlights the company's resilience and strategic responses to sector-wide challenges.

Industry and Economic Implications

The performance of NVE Corp is particularly significant given its role in the semiconductor industry, which has been experiencing a downturn. The company's reliance on a few large customers for a significant percentage of its revenue and the uncertainties related to future sales and revenues are pivotal factors that could influence its future performance.

For investors and stakeholders, the financial health of NVE Corp, as evidenced by its latest earnings report, provides crucial insights into not only the company's operational and financial status but also the broader semiconductor market's health. Moving forward, the ability of NVE Corp to navigate the challenging economic environment will be critical, especially in maintaining its innovation lead in spintronics technology.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from NVE Corp for further details.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

