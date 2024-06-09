Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) is largely controlled by institutional shareholders who own 67% of the company

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY)'s stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

50% of the business is held by the top 11 shareholders

Recent purchases by insiders

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 67% to be precise, is institutions. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Since institutional have access to huge amounts of capital, their market moves tend to receive a lot of scrutiny by retail or individual investors. Therefore, a good portion of institutional money invested in the company is usually a huge vote of confidence on its future.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY).

See our latest analysis for Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY)

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY)?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY) already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY), (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY) is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is BlackRock, Inc., with ownership of 14%. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 7.8% and 7.1%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Furthermore, CEO Steven Klein is the owner of 1.3% of the company's shares.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 11 shareholders have a combined ownership of 50% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY)

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY). It has a market capitalization of just US$365m, and insiders have US$17m worth of shares, in their own names. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 28% stake in Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY). While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY) better, we need to consider many other factors. Be aware that Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY) is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

