TFSA Passive Income: 4 Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

If you’re looking to build passive income in your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), it’s all about buying solid, dividend-paying stocks — ones you can hold long-term and let compound over time. The magic happens when you reinvest those dividends, letting your money grow tax-free in the TFSA. Over time, you’ll be amazed at how your investments add up without having to do a thing!

For stocks you can buy and hold in your TFSA without much worry, look into Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR), Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC), Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM), and Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY). These companies offer dependable dividends, and with their strong positions in key sectors, they’re built to stand the test of time.

Canadian National Railway stock

Transportation giant CNR is crucial to Canada’s economy, with the company’s trains carrying goods across North America. Its steady revenue has allowed the company to consistently increase its dividend, which currently yields 2.18%. It’s known for keeping its dividend payouts sustainable, and its payout ratio is less than 40%.

Brookfield Asset Management stock

BAM is a leader in asset management, focusing on real estate, infrastructure, and renewable energy. Its diverse portfolio makes it resilient during market fluctuations. Its recent quarterly earnings growth of 13.8% is impressive, especially considering all the forward-looking investments in sustainable industries. This makes BAM a perfect candidate for long-term TFSA holdings. The stock currently offers a forward dividend yield of 3.19%.

Manulife Financial stock

A major player in the insurance and wealth management industry, Manulife has stable cash flow and a forward annual dividend yield of 3.93%, making it a fantastic option for TFSA investors. Manulife has been increasing its dividends over the years and shows no signs of stopping. Its recent earnings revealed net income of $4.24 billion, showcasing the strength of its operations and its ability to continue rewarding shareholders.

Royal Bank of Canada stock

RY is the largest bank in Canada by market cap and a powerhouse in the financial sector. With a forward dividend yield of 3.41% and a payout ratio below 50%, Royal Bank has a history of returning value to its shareholders. Its most recent earnings report shows a quarterly revenue growth of 13%, along with net income of $15.9 billion. RY’s ability to generate strong profits even in tough times makes it a cornerstone for any passive income strategy.

Bottom line

What sets these stocks apart is not only their reliable dividend payments but also the ability to grow those dividends over time. All four companies operate in industries that are crucial to the Canadian economy, ensuring that they will likely continue to thrive. So whether it’s CNR’s consistent dividend growth, Manulife’s solid financial performance, Brookfield’s strategic global investments, or Royal Bank’s steady profitability, you can feel confident that these companies will deliver dependable passive income for years to come. And if you reinvest the dividends in your TFSA, you can enjoy compounding growth without the tax drag, making these stocks excellent choices for building long-term wealth.

