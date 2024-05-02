Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) Q1 2024 Earnings: Strong Revenue Growth and Strategic Advancements

Total Revenue: Reported at $515.3 million for Q1 2024, up from $420.4 million in Q1 2023, surpassing estimates of $511.97 million.

Net Income: Shifted to a GAAP net income of $43.4 million in Q1 2024 from a net loss of $76.6 million in Q1 2023, below the estimated net income of $107.36 million.

Earnings Per Share (EPS): GAAP EPS improved to $0.42, up from a loss of $0.79 per share in Q1 2023, falling short of the estimated EPS of $1.01.

INGREZZA Net Product Sales: Increased by 23% year-over-year to $506 million in Q1 2024, driving revenue growth.

Research and Development (R&D) Expenses: Rose to $159.4 million in Q1 2024 from $139.5 million in Q1 2023, reflecting continued investment in clinical and preclinical portfolios.

Cash Reserves: Ended Q1 2024 with $1.911 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, an increase from $1.719 billion at the end of 2023.

2024 Financial Guidance: Reaffirmed net sales guidance for INGREZZA between $2.1 billion and $2.2 billion, with adjusted R&D and SG&A expenses detailed for ongoing and new projects.

On May 1, 2024, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) released its 8-K filing, unveiling the financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. The company reported a significant year-over-year revenue increase, with total revenues reaching $515.3 million, compared to $420.4 million in the same period last year. This performance notably exceeds the analyst's revenue estimate of $511.97 million for the quarter.

Company Overview

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc is a pioneering pharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for neurological and endocrine-related disorders. The company's leading products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and a robust pipeline featuring potential treatments for conditions such as Parkinson's disease and Tourette syndrome.

Financial and Operational Highlights

The first quarter saw INGREZZA net product sales soar to $506 million, marking a 23% increase from the previous year, driven by strong patient demand. This growth contributed significantly to the company's revenue outperformance. GAAP net income stood at $43.4 million, a notable improvement from a net loss of $76.6 million in Q1 2023. Non-GAAP net income also saw a substantial rise to $124.8 million, reversing a non-GAAP net loss of $49.5 million from the prior year's first quarter.

Research and Development (R&D) expenses were $159.4 million on a GAAP basis and $142.4 million on a non-GAAP basis, reflecting increased investment in the company's expanding clinical portfolio. Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) expenses were relatively flat year-over-year, with GAAP SG&A at $243.1 million and non-GAAP SG&A at $215.6 million.

Strategic Developments and Pipeline Updates

Neurocrine Biosciences continued to advance its clinical pipeline with several key developments. Notably, the U.S. FDA approved INGREZZA SPRINKLE capsules and the company submitted New Drug Applications for crinecerfont for treating congenital adrenal hyperplasia. Additionally, positive Phase 2 data for NBI-1065845 in major depressive disorder was reported, potentially positioning it as a first-in-class treatment.

The company also reaffirmed its 2024 net sales guidance for INGREZZA, projecting sales between $2.1 billion and $2.2 billion. R&D and SG&A expense guidance was also updated, reflecting ongoing investments in the company's pipeline and commercial activities.

Financial Position and Future Outlook

As of March 31, 2024, Neurocrine Biosciences maintained a strong liquidity position with approximately $1.9 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities. This financial stability supports the company's continued investment in R&D and commercial expansion.

With a robust product portfolio and a dynamic pipeline, Neurocrine Biosciences is strategically positioned to address significant unmet medical needs in the neuroscience space. The company's focus on innovative treatments and solid financial performance underscores its potential for sustained growth and value creation for shareholders.

For more detailed information, investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review the full earnings release and listen to the webcast available on the Neurocrine Biosciences website.

Contact: Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.Tony Jewell (Media), media@neurocrine.com, 858-617-7578Todd Tushla (Investors), ir@neurocrine.com, 858-617-7143

