Motorious Readers Get 30% More Entries To Win This 2024 Z06

Get ready to own the road with this 2024 Corvette Z06 Convertible.

Get ready for an exhilarating experience with the 2024 Corvette Z06 Convertible, now available in a sweepstakes that's sure to get your heart racing! This isn't just any Corvette; it's a masterpiece of American engineering, finished in the stunning Red Mist Metallic Tintcoat, arguably the most captivating color in the 2024 lineup.

Fresh from its arrival in mid-April, this Corvette Z06 has already made its debut in a breathtaking photo shoot at the Pittsburgh International Race Complex. While we ensured the car remained pristine, limiting it to speeds under 50 MPH, its presence alone commands attention.

The 2024 Corvette Z06 is more than a car; it's a precision tool crafted for both the road and the track. It features the Z07 Performance Package, enhancing its capabilities to deliver unmatched driving excitement. You can expect to rocket from 0-60 mph in a mere 2.6 seconds, thanks to the 5.5L LT6 V-8 engine, the most powerful naturally aspirated V-8 in any production car to date. This engine isn't just about raw power; it's a symphony of engineering with a distinctive, rich exhaust tone that sets it apart from previous Corvette models.

Prize Details:

2024 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Convertible with Z07 Performance Package.

An additional $30,000 to kickstart your adventure.

Key Features Include:

A bespoke 5.5L V8 670-hp LT6 engine with flat-plane crankshafts capable of revving up to 8600 RPM.

8-Speed dual-clutch transmission with manual and auto modes.

Z07 suspension with Magnetic Selective Ride Control™.

Performance Brembo® carbon ceramic antilock brakes.

Michelin® Pilot® Super Sport Cup 2R tires.

20" and 21" Spider-Design Satin Graphite forged aluminum wheels with a Red stripe.

Exterior Enhancements:

Carbon Flash retractable hardtop roof and nacelles.

Heated power-adjustable, power-folding mirrors.

Front and rear vision cameras.

Interior Luxuries:

Natural, Napa leather seating with perforated inserts.

Heated and ventilated GT2 Bucket seats with power adjustments.

Heated steering wheel.

Performance Data Recorder and a suite of safety features like Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Side Blind Zone Alert.

14-speaker Bose Performance Series sound system with Navigation.

This sweepstakes ends at midnight on September 30, with the drawing set for October 8 at 2:00 PM EST. Don't miss your chance to drive away in this iconic American supercar, enhanced with modern luxury and performance-ready features. Enter now to make your automotive dreams come true while supporting great causes!

