The RS Q8 Performance Is Audi's Most Powerful SUV Yet

After months of spotting the super SUV lapping around the Nüburgring, the refreshed 2025 Audi RS Q8 lineup is finally here in full. Alongside fascia adjustments and updated powertrains, the 2025 model year brings the new RS Q8 Performance model, which arrived on Tuesday with 631 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque. That makes this new family hauler the most powerful Audi SUV yet.

The new RS Q8 refresh rounds out the brand’s updates to the Q8 lineup, which itself saw a major refresh for the 2024 model year. The largest adjustment to the lineup comes by way of the new RS Q8 Performance model, the latest of the brand’s new range-toppers. Both RS Q8 and RS Q8 Performance models share the same twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 engine as their predecessor, but now in two output levels. The standard RS Q8 provides customers with 591 hp and 590 lb-ft, whereas the Performance carries that brand-best 631 hp and 627 lb-ft. That sort of power makes this updated V-8 the most potent series production engine in brand history. Part of that difference comes from a new bespoke exhaust system for the Performance model, which has a sportier tone while providing less back pressure. Customers can also opt for an RS sport exhaust system, which brings even more noise and slick black tips.

Audi says that the RS Q8 will be able to do 0-62 mph in 3.8 seconds, while the Performance will make the same sprint in 3.6 seconds. Both models come equipped with an eight-speed automatic transmission Top speed is limited to 155 mph as standard, but can be optioned at 174 mph or 190 mph depending on your package selection.

Every RS Q8 will also come equipped with the brand’s Quattro all-wheel drive system, which comes in a rear-biased 40:60 split. Thanks to the Audi's center-locking differential, no more than 70 percent of the available power will ever shift to the front wheels, while up to 85 percent can be sent out back should the situation require. Both variants of the SUV can also be specced with Audi’s electromechanical active roll stabilization (eAWS), which helps limit body roll thanks to two electric motors mounted on the roll bars. The system runs on 48-volt hybrid power. Every RS Q8 also rides on an adjustable air suspension system. All-wheel steering is optional on the RS Q8, but comes on every Performance model.

The RS Q8 features a range of 22-inch and 23-inch wheels, which hide a set of 10-piston brake calipers up front. Performance models get a set of carbon ceramic units, but lesser RS Q8s can be optioned that way should you so choose. Pirelli P Zero tires reside at all four corners.

Styling changes to the lineup are marginal but impactful, mirroring the standard Q8 updated from 2023. The front and rear fascias are a bit more aggressive and expressive, borrowing some of the attitude of its Lamborghini-branded sibling. Perhaps the most important change is the addition of Matrix LED headlights, which are now on offer in the U.S. on the Q8 E-Tron. Considering this technology is no longer regulated away from American shores, it should find its way Stateside. Customers have a wide range of interior package options to choose from, with several different colorways on offer. Audi’s 12.3-inch virtual cockpit remains the star of the show, however.

Audi has yet to share North American pricing for these two new SUVs, but we do know how they’re priced for the German market. The RS Q8 is slated to carry a starting price of around $152,300, whereas the Performance model starts at around $167,200. That’s a lot of money for an SUV without a third row, but it is a relative bargain compared to the Urus’ starting price of around $245,000.

