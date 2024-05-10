MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) shareholders have earned a 228% return over the last year

When you buy shares in a company, there is always a risk that the price drops to zero. But if you pick the right business to buy shares in, you can make more than you can lose. For example, the MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) share price has soared 228% in the last 1 year. Most would be very happy with that, especially in just one year! We note the stock price is up 1.4% in the last seven days. The longer term returns have not been as good, with the stock price only 0.5% higher than it was three years ago.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

MorphoSys wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually desire strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

MorphoSys actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 7.5%. So we would not have expected the share price to rise 228%. It just goes to show the market doesn't always pay attention to the reported numbers. It's quite likely the revenue fall was already priced in, anyway.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that MorphoSys has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 228% in the last twelve months. That certainly beats the loss of about 5% per year over the last half decade. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for MorphoSys (1 is concerning) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

