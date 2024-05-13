Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript May 11, 2024

Operator: Hello, and welcome to the Mirum Pharmaceuticals First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Update. My name is Terry, and I will be the conference operator today. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. [Operator Instructions] I will now hand the call over to Andrew McKibben, Vice President of Investor Relations, to begin. Please go ahead.

Andrew McKibben: Thanks, Terry, and good afternoon, everyone. I'd like to welcome you to Mirum Pharmaceuticals first quarter 2024 conference call. I'm joined today by our CEO, Chris Peetz; our President and Chief Operating Officer, Peter Radovich; Chief Medical Officer, Joanne Quan; and Eric Bjerkholt, our Chief Financial Officer. Earlier today, Mirum issued a news release announcing the company's results for the first quarter 2024. Copies of this news release and SEC filings can be found in the Investors section of our website. Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that during the course of this conference call, we will be making certain forward-looking statements about Mirum and our programs based on management's current expectations, including statements regarding Mirum's current and future business plans, development programs and regulatory expectations, strategies, prospects, market opportunities and financial expectations.

Mirum is under no duty to update these statements, and they are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from the results anticipated by these statements. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in Mirum's 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and any subsequent reports filed with the SEC. With that said, I'd like to turn the call over to Chris. Chris?

Chris Peetz: Thanks, Andrew, and good afternoon to everyone. 2024 is tracking to be another year of significant growth for us. And I'm very pleased to highlight our progress across key strategic objectives to grow the commercial business, expand the indications of our commercial medicines and advanced volixibat to market. We continue to build value while delivering on our commitment to create and commercialize life-changing medicines for rare disease. Now, first, driving growth across our commercial medicines. Total net product sales this past quarter were $68.9 million, representing a 137% increase from the first quarter of 2023. LIVMARLI continues its strong performance. Newly diagnosed and prevalent patients continue to come to treatment in both the U.S. and internationally, and we are well positioned to meet our full year revenue guidance of $310 million to $320 million, driven by continued demand increases across all medicines, internal -- international launches and contribution from the PFIC approval.

Second, we are also making significant progress towards expanding the impact of our potentially life-changing medicines through new approvals and label expansions. In March, we announced the U.S. approval of LIVMARLI and PFIC, an important milestone for Mirum in the PFIC patient community. This approval represents the culmination of years of dedication from patients, researchers and our team. We are excited to be able to bring LIVMARLI to this community, particularly those patients with rare genetic types of PFIC. The pivotal data was also just published this week in the Lancet, highlighting the improvements in itch, bile acids, bilirubin and growth seen with LIVMARLI treatment. And we're off to a great start with positive reception post approval.

We've also made great progress preparing our upcoming NDA submission for CHENODAL for the treatment of CTX. And third, we are advancing volixibat in PSC and PBC, which are more common adult cholestatic setting, where we can apply the scientific and regulatory insights from the LIVMARLI program to address bile acid accumulation in patients suffering from these diseases. This quarter, we will be taking an important step in advancing the program with our interim analysis of volixibat in the VISTAS PSC and VANTAGE PBC studies, which are scheduled in June. We see both indications as significant opportunities as there are no approved therapies for PSC and no approved therapies to treat cholestatic pruritus in PBC. In summary, we continue to make excellent progress across our core strategic objectives, supported by a strong underlying financial position that will allow us to further execute on upcoming opportunities.

And with that, I'll turn the call over to Peter to discuss our commercial business. Peter?

Peter Radovich: Thanks, Chris. Our commercial teams delivered another strong quarter with continued demand growth for LIVMARLI across all geographies. Underlying growth dynamics remain strong across our medicines and geographies, and we are tracking well towards achieving our full year revenue guidance of $310 million to $320 million. For LIVMARLI, total global net product sales grew to $42.8 million in the first quarter, up from $41.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $29.1 million a year ago. U.S. LIVMARLI sales were $30.8 million, and international LIVMARLI sales were $12.1 million. Our U.S. Alagille business continues to benefit from durable demand expansion in total LIVMARLI prescriptions, with a mix of older and newly diagnosed patients starting treatment.

Internationally, we are also seeing sustained demand growth from our core markets, and we continue to launch in new countries, most recently in Italy. Our U.S. business was impacted by the changed healthcare cybersecurity incident affecting our specialty pharmacy. This resulted in a temporary disruption to insurance claims processing during the quarter, which we estimate had approximately a $3 million impact on Q1 sales across our products. Turning to the recent approval of LIVMARLI for cholestatic pruritus in PFIC patients, this is an important step forward for the business, and I'm happy to say that our approval has been well received by the physician and patient community, and discussions with payers are progressing well. We continue to anticipate reimbursement and pay dispenses to materialize over the next few quarters.

Turning to CHOLBAM and CHENODAL, we recognized net product sales of $26.1 million in the first quarter of this year. Overall, I'm pleased with the strong demand we have seen year-to-date and how this positions us towards achieving our full year guidance of $310 million to $320 million. I look forward to continued growth in the coming quarters and years to come. And with that, I'll turn it over to Joanne. Joanne?

Joanne Quan: Thanks, Peter. We have a lot to look forward to this quarter as we continue to advance our pipeline. First, I would like to take a few minutes to talk about our upcoming interim analysis in June for our volixibat VISTAS PSC study and VANTAGE PBC study. Starting with the VISTAS PSC study, a blinded interim analysis will be conducted to support dose selection. We have prespecified and efficacy threshold for continuation, which is based on prior experience with IBAT inhibitors and cholestatic pruritus. Using these criteria, the independent data monitoring committee will review the data and recommend whether to continue the study with a selected dose or to unblind if the thresholds for safety or efficacy are not met.

The starting point for the study design assumed a treatment difference of 1.75 points in pruritus and standard deviation of 3. As a reminder, pruritus is assessed on a 10-point numerical rating scale. This approach allows us to accomplish three key objectives: first, we want to confirm a meaningful treatment effect; second, we want to select the best dose; and third, by keeping ourselves blinded to the interim results, patients from the interim will be included in the potentially pivotal data set. This gets us to pivotal data faster, and at the same time, we have reassurance of a meaningful treatment effect. We will also be sharing top line data from the interim analysis of the VANTAGE study in PBC. As a reminder, this study allows patients with both normal and elevated alphos who are on ursodiol.

The interim data set included 32 patients across three arms with two active doses and placebo. The objective of the interim is to select the appropriate dose to take forward to the pivotal portion of the study. Given the historical data with IBAT inhibitors in PBC, we believe this is adequately sized to select the dose and show a trend on efficacy. The interim is not designed to show statistical significance. At the interim, we expect to show topline data on pruritus improvement, safety and other biomarkers such as serum bile acids. Both of these are seamless adaptive study designs, and we continue to enroll the goal of supporting registration. Enrollment in both studies is progressing well. These studies represent an important step towards addressing the accumulation of bile acids in broader patient groups with adult cholestasis where a significant portion of patients lack adequate treatment options for cholestasis and a severe symptomatic burden.

We'll provide an update on projections for completion of enrollment for both studies when we announced the interims in June. 2024 is off to a great start, and I look forward to sharing our progress with you this year. With that, I'll now turn the call over to Eric to discuss our financial results. Eric?

Eric Bjerkholt: Thanks, Joanne. Earlier today, we issued a press release that included financial results for the first quarter, which I'll briefly summarize. Total revenue in the first quarter of 2024 was $69.2 million compared to total revenue of $31.6 million in the first quarter last year. Total operating expenses for the quarter ended March 31 were $95.7 million, which includes R&D expenses of $32.2 million, SG&A expenses of $45.6 million, and cost of sales of $17.8 million. The total operating expense for the quarter included approximately $17.1 million of non-cash charges. For the quarter ended March 31, net loss was $25.3 million or $0.53 per share. Our cash, cash equivalents and investments increased to $302.8 million as of March 31, 2024, up from $286.3 million at the end of last year, primarily due to a reduction in working capital.

We expect that our working capital balances will vary from quarter-to-quarter depending on timing of payments and inventory investments. So, in summary, our business continues to be well funded, and we are in an excellent position to support the advancement of our pipeline and expansion of our global commercial business. Now, I'll turn the call back over to Chris for final comments.

Chris Peetz: Thanks, Eric. It's been a great start to the year, and our business continues to grow. We remain on track for our full year revenue guidance. We are executing across our label expansion opportunity [indiscernible] launches and are very much looking forward to the volixibat interims ahead. And with that, operator, please open the call for questions.

