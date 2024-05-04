Marshalls plc's (LON:MSLH) Stock's Been Going Strong: Could Weak Financials Mean The Market Will Correct Its Share Price?

Marshalls (LON:MSLH) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 7.0% over the last week. We, however wanted to have a closer look at its key financial indicators as the markets usually pay for long-term fundamentals, and in this case, they don't look very promising. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Marshalls' ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Marshalls is:

2.9% = UK£18m ÷ UK£641m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every £1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of £0.03.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Marshalls' Earnings Growth And 2.9% ROE

It is quite clear that Marshalls' ROE is rather low. Even when compared to the industry average of 9.5%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. Given the circumstances, the significant decline in net income by 14% seen by Marshalls over the last five years is not surprising. We believe that there also might be other aspects that are negatively influencing the company's earnings prospects. For example, the business has allocated capital poorly, or that the company has a very high payout ratio.

That being said, we compared Marshalls' performance with the industry and were concerned when we found that while the company has shrunk its earnings, the industry has grown its earnings at a rate of 9.0% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is MSLH fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Marshalls Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 100% (implying that -0.3% of the profits are retained), most of Marshalls' profits are being paid to shareholders, which explains the company's shrinking earnings. The business is only left with a small pool of capital to reinvest - A vicious cycle that doesn't benefit the company in the long-run. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for Marshalls by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

Additionally, Marshalls has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 50% over the next three years. The fact that the company's ROE is expected to rise to 8.7% over the same period is explained by the drop in the payout ratio.

Summary

Overall, we would be extremely cautious before making any decision on Marshalls. Particularly, its ROE is a huge disappointment, not to mention its lack of proper reinvestment into the business. As a result its earnings growth has also been quite disappointing. With that said, we studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that while the company has shrunk its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to grow in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

