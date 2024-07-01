I’m a Lawyer: This Is How Much I Made in My First Job and How Much I Make Now

PeopleImages / Getty Images

An entry-level attorney in the United States, according to data from Glassdoor, earns about $88,000 annually. However, when GOBankingRates reached out to those actively practicing law each person we spoke to revealed they made a lot less money than $88,000 in their first legal role.

The good news is it’s possible to ascend this career ladder and substantially grow your earnings in the legal industry. GOBankingRates spoke to Mark Hirsch, personal injury attorney and co-founder of Templer & Hirsch, to find out how he turned a low entry-level legal salary into earning six figures.

My First Job: Junior Associate Earning $30K

Hirsch told GOBankingRates his first work in the legal field was as a junior associate at a mid-sized company. At the time, he earned about $30,000 per year.

If this pay sounds a little too low compared to the Glassdoor data, Hirsch said he has practiced law for over 30 years. He described his initial earnings as “modest” for a beginning career and typical of the time.

Where I’m at Now: Co-Founder and Personal Injury Attorney

Today, Hirsch is the co-founder of the personal injury law firm Templer & Hirsch. He also acts as a personal injury attorney at this firm and earns more than $500,000 annually in his salary.

In many other professions, employees often decide to go back to school or make the decision to leave one industry for another if they want to earn significantly more money in their career. Hirsch said his earnings reflect his equity in the company and performance in high-stakes cases.

“In the legal profession, particularly in specialized domains like personal injury, compensation closely follows competence rather than demanding a shift in skills,” Hirsch said. “Deep knowledge and a demonstrated track record in this niche lead to increased revenues.”

The trade-off for earning a comfortable salary is time. Hirsch’s workload typically exceeds 40 hours each week and often requires working late or on the weekends. However, he said the intellectual challenge of his work and the impact it makes on their customers’ lives is worthwhile.

“Through devotion and continuous learning, I’ve carved out a job that is both lucrative and deeply rewarding, assisting individuals in need to regain their footing following life-altering injuries.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I’m a Lawyer: This Is How Much I Made in My First Job and How Much I Make Now