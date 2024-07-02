Group Expects Huge Jump in Global Revenue for Hydrogen-Capable Gas Turbines

A new report from Guidehouse Insights, the Colorado-based dedicated market intelligence arm of Guidehouse, estimates global revenue for hydrogen-capable gas turbines (HGTs) will grow to more than $7 billion by 2033. The group said HGTs will help to buffer intermittent electricity output from renewable resources, and provide stability for the power grid. The report released July 2 examines the landscape for HGT adoption over the next decade. Guidehouse Insights wrote that the availability of dispatchable, low-carbon power generation technologies is an increasingly relevant feature of decarbonizing electricity systems. Natural gas-fired generation plays a key flexibility role for today's power grids. According to the report, global HGT capacity additions are expected to increase from 6,140 MW in 2024 to 16,234 MW in 2033, with revenue from equipment sales rising from $3.252 billion to $7.135 billion over the same period.

“Efforts to reduce power sector fossil fuel consumption are driving interest in gas turbines capable of operating using hydrogen or hydrogen-natural gas blends as an alternative to conventional gas-fired generation,” says Jacques Moss, senior research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. “While overall volumes of hydrogen available to the power sector remain subject to high levels of uncertainty, hydrogen-capable gas turbines are expected to account for an increasingly meaningful share of power generation equipment sales over the coming decade.” A portion of the existing gas turbine fleet already consumes hydrogen-rich gas streams. However, deployments are generally limited to smaller-scale equipment supplied with by-product gases from petroleum refining or other industrial processes. Major gas turbine manufacturers have announced plans to increase blend capabilities across their product ranges and to commercialize 100% hydrogen gas turbines by the 2030s or earlier. These efforts are being assisted by policy support for hydrogen power generation in key markets such as the U.S., Germany, Japan, and South Korea, according to the report. The report, “Hydrogen-Capable Gas Turbines,” provides an overview of the key technical, commercial, and policy factors that are likely to affect adoption over the next 10 years. Analyses are based on an analysis of planned hydrogen power generation capacity and manufacturers’ timelines for hydrogen technology adoption. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website. —POWER edited this content, which was contributed by Guidehouse Insights communications team.