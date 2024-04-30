R Elliott, Chief Legal Officer of Liberty Energy Inc (NYSE:LBRT), sold 20,000 shares of the company on April 29, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $23.1 per share, resulting in a total value of $462,000.

Liberty Energy Inc (NYSE:LBRT) is an oilfield services company that provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company's services include the hydraulic fracturing of unconventional oil and natural gas wells, as well as related services such as wireline and pumpdown services.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 80,000 shares of Liberty Energy Inc (NYSE:LBRT) and has not made any purchases. The company's insider transaction history over the past year indicates a total of 35 insider sells and no insider buys.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Liberty Energy Inc (NYSE:LBRT) were trading at $23.1, giving the company a market cap of $3.666 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 8.03, which is lower than the industry median of 11.3 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a current price of $23.1 and a GF Value of $21.38, Liberty Energy Inc (NYSE:LBRT) has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.08, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT) Chief Legal Officer R Elliott Sells 20,000 Shares

Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT) Chief Legal Officer R Elliott Sells 20,000 Shares

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

