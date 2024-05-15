Legendary 1961 Lotus 18/21 F1 Car, Piloted by Stirling Moss, to Auction by Henderson Auctions

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This iconic 1961 Lotus 18/21 was piloted by racing legends including Sir Stirling Moss.

A legendary 1961 Lotus 18/21 Formula One car, celebrated for its historical victories driven by icons like Sir Stirling Moss, Maurice Trintignant, and Graham Hill, is set to be auctioned on May 18, 2024, at the Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum in Birmingham, Alabama. This auction, part of the Henderson Auctions Collector Motor Series, presents a unique opportunity for collectors to own a storied piece of racing history.

The Lotus 18/21, chassis 918, made a striking debut with a victory at Brands Hatch in June 1961 under the skilled driving of Sir Stirling Moss. After a rebuild following a crash at Spa Francorchamps, Moss secured another win at Karlskoga. The car's success continued under Rob Walker Racing during the 1962 Formula One season, adding a win at the Pau Grand Prix with Maurice Trintignant at the helm. Later, the car was sold to a privateer and was transformed to house a Ford V8 for racing in Formula Libre, where it raced until a severe crash in 1964.

This significant vehicle has undergone meticulous restoration and maintenance over the years. It currently boasts a 1.5-liter Coventry Climax FPF inline-four-cylinder engine, rebuilt in the early 2000s with a replacement engine block, and enhanced with two Weber DCOE carburetors, a crossflow cylinder head with dual overhead camshafts, and a dry-sump oiling system. The power unit is paired with a Hewland HD5 five-speed manual transaxle. The suspension has been upgraded to a Lotus Type 21 specification, and it sports Girling disc brakes and 15-inch staggered wobbly-web wheels with Dunlop tires.

The car has also been refurbished in the period-correct green UDT-Laystall livery, reflecting its rich competitive history. In 2012, the radiator and oil cooler were repaired, and other significant maintenance included the replacement of half-shaft U-joints and hub bearings between 2011 and 2012. Despite its competitive hiatus, the car has been kept in race-ready condition, last competing regularly about seven years ago.

The Lotus 18/21 has graced numerous prestigious vintage racing venues such as Monterey, Goodwood, Silverstone, and the Isle of Man, affirming its status as a collector's dream. The upcoming auction offers the chance to preserve and celebrate this iconic vehicle's enduring legacy and racing pedigree. Interested parties can find more details and register to bid through the official Henderson Motor Series website. This sale promises to captivate automotive collectors and racing enthusiasts keen to secure a genuine artifact of Formula One's storied past.

This vehicle is being sold at the Henderson Auction Collector Motor Series Auction at Barber Motorsports Park. The auction will be held May 18 with a preview Friday, May 17th. Call 800-850-2252 or 225-686-2252.

