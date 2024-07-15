Jim Cramer on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA): ‘This Thing Has a Lot of Momentum’

We recently published a list of Jim Cramer Says You Should Buy These 10 Stocks. Since Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) ranks 4th on the list, it deserves a deeper look.

Jim Cramer last week talked about the decline of tech stocks after the latest CPI report, saying investors “abandoned” tech stocks like “rats from the sinking ship.”

“It was titanic! They took their money and went all in on small and medium-sized companies we call the Russell 2000 because we got a much softer than expected consumer price index.”

Cramer said that the latest CPI number shows inflation “has been beaten” and interest rates are “coming down.” The CNBC host said if we keep getting positive data, he won’t be surprised to see not one but two or three rate cuts this year.

Cramer wondered how major tech companies could fall on the low inflation numbers, and answered his own question by saying that sometimes in the backdrop of lower bond yields stocks of companies that “need lower rates” can suddenly rise.

“What happened today always happens when rates plunged,” Cramer said.

However, Cramer said that there isn’t enough positive data available yet to keep supporting this rally of stocks that benefit from lower rates, adding that such short-term rallies last for about three days. Cramer predicted that big tech stocks will be back after a “few more plunging days.”

For this article we watched several latest programs of Jim Cramer and picked 10 stocks he’s bullish on. With each company we have mentioned the number of hedge fund investors. Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).

Does Jim Cramer Say You Should Buy Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)?

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 74

Cramer thinks Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) has the potential to join the $1 trillion “club.” He said the company just needs to demonstrate that Tesla Energy could be a bigger piece of its business. Cramer said Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) vehicle sales are “leveling off” after a period of decline, while its self-driving projects like robo taxis could be “the biggest thing going.” Cramer said China could be a big market for robo taxis.

“This thing got a lot of momentum.”

Tesla shares recently plunged after the company postponed its much-awaited robo taxi event until October. However, Tesla bulls say their core thesis remains unchanged.

Cathie Wood recently set a $2600 price target on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 2029, which present a whopping 1300% upside potential from the current levels. Wood thinks the robo taxi project has the potential to deliver $8 to $10 trillion in revenue by 2030.

However, many believe Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) won’t be able to live up to the hype around its robo taxi plans. Each robo taxi is expected to have a price target of around $150K to $200K, with some estimates suggesting Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) would need about $35 billion to develop a global feet of such cars. Amid inflation and lack of preference for electric cars, American families will probably stay away from spending a fortune on robo taxis, which could cause a blow to Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) plans in the future.

Alger Focus Equity Fund stated the following regarding Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in its Q1 2024 investor letter:

“Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is an electric vehicle manufacturer with a technological lead in its large and rapidly growing addressable market. In our view, Tesla is a transportation company that is setting the pace for industry innovation. During the quarter, shares detracted from performance after the company reported fiscal fourth quarter results, where revenues and earnings missed analysts’ estimates. Weaker-than-expected automotive revenues were partly driven by a reduced average selling price, which was down 15% year-over-year. Moreover, management decided to forgo providing volume guidance, though they did acknowledge they are in a lower growth phase given the uncertain consumer environment particularly as it relates to high ticket purchases.”

Overall, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) ranks 4th on Insider Monkey’s list titled Jim Cramer Says You Should Buy These 10 Stocks. While we acknowledge the potential of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than TSLA but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

READ NEXT: Analyst Sees a New $25 Billion "Opportunity" for NVIDIA and Jim Cramer is Recommending These Stocks.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.