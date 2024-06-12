Insiders hold 39% of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK), and they've been buying recently

Key Insights

Significant insider control over Weis Markets implies vested interests in company growth

54% of the business is held by the top 3 shareholders

Insiders have been buying lately

Every investor in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 39% stake, individual insiders possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Notably, insiders have bought shares recently. This might indicate that they expect share prices to rise in the near future.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Weis Markets.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Weis Markets?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Weis Markets already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Weis Markets' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Weis Markets. With a 39% stake, CEO Jonathan Weis is the largest shareholder. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the second largest shareholder owning 7.9% of common stock, and The Vanguard Group, Inc. holds about 6.7% of the company stock.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 3 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 54% stake.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Weis Markets

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Weis Markets, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$1.7b, and insiders have US$670m worth of shares in their own names. That's quite significant. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 22% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Weis Markets. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Weis Markets better, we need to consider many other factors.

Many find it useful to take an in depth look at how a company has performed in the past. You can access this detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

