On May 14, 2024, Arora Ashish, CEO and 10% Owner of Cricut Inc (NASDAQ:CRCT), executed a significant transaction by selling 267,936 shares of the company. The sale was documented in a recent SEC Filing. This transaction is part of a broader pattern observed over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 371,071 shares.

Cricut Inc (NASDAQ:CRCT) is a company that operates in the creative and craft industries, providing tools and technology for personal electronic cutting machines which enable users to design and create personalized projects.

The transaction occurred with shares priced at $7.21, valuing the sale at approximately $1,932,283. This trading activity has contributed to the overall insider trend at Cricut Inc, which has seen 17 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

As of the date of the transaction, Cricut Inc (NASDAQ:CRCT) holds a market cap of approximately $1.62 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 24.72, slightly above the industry median of 23.89.

According to GF Value, the stock is currently Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.93, based on a GF Value of $7.73. This valuation is derived from historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business performance estimates.

Insider Selling: CEO and 10% Owner Arora Ashish Sells 267,936 Shares of Cricut Inc (CRCT)

The insider's recent sale aligns with the broader selling trend among other insiders at Cricut Inc, suggesting a consistent pattern of insider transactions.

Investors and stakeholders in Cricut Inc (NASDAQ:CRCT) may find these insider activities and valuation metrics useful for making informed decisions regarding their investment or interest in the company.

