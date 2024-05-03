Insider Sale at Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC): President of Enterprise Growth Sells Shares

On May 2, 2024, Laizer Kornwasser, President of Enterprise Growth at Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC), sold 10,411 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC.

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) is a telehealth and virtual healthcare company providing services such as telemedicine, medical opinions, AI and analytics, and licensable platform services. The company operates globally, offering solutions that enable patients to access healthcare services remotely.

The shares were sold at a price of $12.69 each, resulting in a total transaction amount of approximately $132,192. This sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where Teladoc Health Inc has seen a total of 73 insider sells and no insider buys. Over the past year, Laizer Kornwasser has sold a total of 54,180 shares of the company.

As of the latest sale, Teladoc Health Inc has a market cap of approximately $2.20 billion. The stock's valuation metrics show a GF Value of $31.89, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.4. This suggests that the stock is currently undervalued, classified as a "Possible Value Trap, Think Twice" according to GuruFocus analysis.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This recent insider transaction provides investors with insight into the actions of key executives at Teladoc Health Inc, reflecting their transactions and potentially their perspective on the stock's current valuation.

