Insider Sale: President of Markets Dawn Maroney Sells 100,000 Shares of Alignment Healthcare ...

On July 19, 2024, Dawn Maroney, President of Markets at Alignment Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ALHC), executed a sale of 100,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 1,816,097 shares of Alignment Healthcare Inc.

Alignment Healthcare Inc, listed under the symbol ALHC, operates in the healthcare sector, focusing on providing customized care and health services to the senior population. The company's innovative approach includes a comprehensive clinical model backed by advanced technology and a focus on wellness and health management.

Over the past year, Dawn Maroney has sold a total of 243,801 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 32 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the last year.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare Inc were trading at $10 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1.93 billion. The stock's valuation metrics, including the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are calculated based on historical trading multiples, adjustments for past performance, and future business expectations.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of ALHC is estimated at $16.88 per share, suggesting that the stock is currently undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.59. This valuation indicates that the stock might be a Possible Value Trap, and investors should think twice before making an investment decision.

This insider sale and the current valuation metrics provide important data points for investors monitoring Alignment Healthcare Inc's stock performance and insider activities.

