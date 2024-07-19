Insider Sale: President Jon Christianson Sells Shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (PLMR)

On July 17, 2024, Jon Christianson, President of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR), executed a sale of 2,000 shares of the company at a price of $91.35 per share. This transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 53,761 shares of the company.

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) specializes in providing insurance solutions focused on specialty property insurance and other niche markets. The company's innovative approach to insurance underwriting and risk management has positioned it as a leader in its sector.

Over the past year, Jon Christianson has sold a total of 30,733 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction follows a pattern observed over the last year, where there have been significantly more insider sales (49) compared to insider buys (2) at Palomar Holdings Inc.

Shares of Palomar Holdings Inc were trading at $91.35 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $2.21 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 25.51, which is above the industry median of 11.775.

The stock is considered Fairly Valued according to the GF Value, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.98. The GF Value of $93.19 is slightly above the current trading price, suggesting a fair valuation of the stock based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and valuation alignment. The transaction details and the current valuation metrics provide a snapshot of the insider's stake in the company's financial and market position.

