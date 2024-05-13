On May 9, 2024, Helms Lloyd W Jr, President of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG), sold 1,296 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing.

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) is a leading oil and gas company, focusing on the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company's operations are primarily in the United States, with a significant presence in the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, and the Rocky Mountain area.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 10,847 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale continues a trend observed in the company, where there have been four insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Insider Sale: President Helms Lloyd W Jr Sells Shares of EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

On the day of the sale, shares of EOG Resources Inc were priced at $130.27. The company has a market cap of approximately $74.37 billion. The price-earnings ratio of EOG Resources Inc stands at 10.22, which is below both the industry median of 11.36 and the company's historical median.

ADVERTISEMENT

The GF Value of EOG Resources Inc is calculated at $121.12, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.08, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

Insider Sale: President Helms Lloyd W Jr Sells Shares of EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors and company valuation metrics such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

