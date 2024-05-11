Insider Sale: Kenneth Moelis Sells 77,102 Shares of Moelis & Co (MC)

On May 10, 2024, Kenneth Moelis, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC), sold 77,102 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 377,842 shares and has not made any purchases.

Moelis & Co, a global independent investment bank, provides strategic and financial advice to a diverse client base, including corporations, governments, and financial sponsors. The firm assists its clients in achieving their strategic goals by offering comprehensive financial advisory services across all major industry sectors.

Shares of Moelis & Co were trading at $54.04 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $3.83 billion. According to the GF Value, the stock is currently significantly overvalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.36.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor for past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 19 insider sells at Moelis & Co, indicating a trend of insider selling.

This recent transaction by Kenneth Moelis continues the trend of insider sales at the company, reflecting a significant amount of shares being sold by insiders over the past year.

