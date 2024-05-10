Insider Sale at Invitation Homes Inc (INVH): President & COO Charles Young Sells Shares

On May 9, 2024, Charles Young, President & Chief Operating Officer of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH), sold 65,582 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC.

Invitation Homes Inc specializes in acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. This business model caters to the growing demand for single-family rental spaces in the United States.

Following this transaction, the insider transaction history for Invitation Homes Inc shows a total of 2 insider sells over the past year, with no insider buys recorded during the same period.

On the valuation front, Invitation Homes Inc was trading at $34.76 per share on the day of the sale. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $21.30 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 40.21, which is above the industry median of 16.32.

The GF Value for Invitation Homes Inc is calculated at $38.18, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.91.

The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor based on past returns and growth, and supplemented by future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider reflects a significant transaction within the company's stock, aligning with the broader trend of insider selling activities over the past year.

