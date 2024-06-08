Insider Sale: EVP, CEO of Patient Direct, Perry Bernocchi, Sells Shares of Owens & Minor ...

Perry Bernocchi, EVP, CEO of Patient Direct at Owens & Minor Inc (NYSE:OMI), executed a sale of 20,015 shares in the company on June 6, 2024. The transaction was filed on SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,520 shares of the company.

Owens & Minor Inc, a leading global healthcare solutions company, is dedicated to connecting the world of medical products to the point of care by providing vital supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products.

Over the past year, Perry Bernocchi has sold a total of 63,411 shares of Owens & Minor Inc and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been 17 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the date of the recent sale, shares of Owens & Minor Inc were priced at $17.49. The company has a market cap of approximately $1.33 billion.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $25.44, indicating that the stock is significantly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.69. The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future performance.

The insider transaction trends and valuation metrics suggest a noteworthy context for the insider's recent stock sale, reflecting potential insights into the company's stock value and insider sentiment.

