Insider Sale at Everest Group Ltd (EG): Director Geraldine Losquadro Sells Shares

On May 9, 2024, Director Geraldine Losquadro of Everest Group Ltd (NYSE:EG) sold 1,000 shares of the company stock. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. This sale follows a pattern where the insider has sold a total of 1,000 shares over the past year and has not made any purchases.

Everest Group Ltd operates in the technology sector, providing a range of services and solutions in various domains. The company's robust market presence is reflected in its significant market cap of $16.64 billion.

The shares were sold at a price of $380.49, valuing the transaction at approximately $380,490. This price aligns closely with the current GF Value of $379.23, suggesting that the stock is fairly valued. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 5.69, which is lower than both the industry median and the company's historical median.

Reviewing the insider transaction trends, Everest Group Ltd has seen more insider buying than selling over the past year, with 6 insider buys and only 1 insider sell, indicating a generally positive outlook from insiders about the company's future.

The GF Value, a measure of intrinsic value, is calculated considering historical trading multiples, adjustments based on past performance, and future business expectations. Currently, the stock's price-to-GF Value ratio stands at 1, indicating that it is fairly valued in the market.

This recent insider sale by Director Geraldine Losquadro provides investors with a snapshot of individual insider behavior, set against a backdrop of overall positive insider sentiment and a stable valuation according to GF Value metrics.

